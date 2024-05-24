Is Mike Conley playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? Latest on Timberwolves guard's Game 2 status (May 24)

Mike Conley is questionable to play against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. Conley carried the same status for Game 1 but suited up for that game. He tallied six points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals, shooting a measly 28.6%, including 1 of 6 from deep.

The Timberwolves lost 108-105, momentarily giving up homecourt advantage in this series. Minnesota will hope Conley is available and in good rhythm, as his performance can be critical to their success. The veteran guard has been the backbone of the team's offense.

What happened to Mike Conley?

Mike Conley is on the Timberwolves' injury report, citing a right soleus strain. He debuted on the playoffs injury report before Game 5 of the conference semis series against the Denver Nuggets, citing a right Achilles injury.

A soleus strain is part of the same muscle, so it's a minor technical difference, and Conley is dealing with the same issue. He's been questionable for every game since but has played.

Mike Conley Stats vs. Dallas Mavericks

Conley has averaged 14.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists against the Mavericks in 55 regular season games, boasting a 28-25 record. In four games this year, he managed 10.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg, and 4.8 apg.

Conley has played seven games across two playoffs series against Dallas, averaging 8.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg and 4.6 apg. He lost in six games with the Utah Jazz in the first round of the 2022 playoffs and is trailing 0-1 with the Timberwolves this year.

Mike Conley 2024 NBA Playoffs Stats

Conley has been one of the keys to the Timberwolves' success in the 2024 playoffs, averaging 10.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg and 6.2 apg, shooting 38.6% from 3 in 11 games. His impact doesn't reflect very much via box scores.

Conley's intangibles as a veteran presence and a floor general make him a vital cog in the Timberwolves' schemes. Their offense looks much more composed with him on the floor, allowing stars Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns to thrive.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2?

TNT and TruTV will broadcast the Dallas Mavericks-Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2, while Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports North will provide local coverage. Fans in the US with no TV access can watch the contest online via DirecTV, Sling TV and Fubo.

Fans outside the US can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game begins at 8:30 pm ET at Target Center, the Timberwolves' homecourt.