Is Mike Conley playing tonight against the LA Clippers in Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 2?

The Utah Jazz will square up against the LA Clippers for the sixth time in their 2020-21 NBA postseason series but might have to do so without Mike Conley. Although the Jazz took an early 2-0 lead in the series, they have lost three games on the trot, which makes his return a necessity at this stage.

Mike Conley's recovery has been considered too slow, partly because James Harden has made a quicker return for the Brooklyn Nets. The Utah Jazz veteran guard strained his hamstring in Game 5 of their first-round bout against the Memphis Grizzlies. The All-Star has been in recovery for a while but is yet to make an appearance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs Western Conference semi-finals.

Earlier reports suggested that Mike Conley was set to make a return in Game 3 against the LA Clippers. But his return was delayed by what the medical team called a 'small setback'.

Will Mike Conley finally make his debut in the 2020-21 Western Conference semi-finals series against the LA Clippers tonight?

Mike Conley (#10) of the Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell has been the Utah Jazz's pillar so far in the NBA playoffs. But with his health status in question, there is no better time for Mike Conley to feature in the series. Ahead of Game 6, Conley is listed as 'questionable' in the Jazz's official injury report.

As the Utah Jazz approach Friday night’s Game 6, Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley are both listed as "questionable" in the team's injury report.https://t.co/opyr11PSEy — The Salt Lake Tribune (@sltrib) June 18, 2021

Mike Conley's importance to the team cannot be overstated. His high basketball IQ and presence in defense is a must-have for the Jazz heading into what is one of the most important games of their playoff run thus far.

Although his hamstring pull is not as bad as the one that sidelined him during the regular season, he is taking an awful lot of time to get back on the court. Even as teams understate the severity of injuries on occasion, Mike Conley should have made a significant recovery, enough to be at least in the Jazz's rotation.

What was initially termed a 'mild hamstring strain' has taken the guard over 14 days to recover from. Based on the importance of the upcoming match, Quinn Snyder might have no other choice than to tap Conley in.

Considering how the series has panned out thus far, Mike Conley would undoubtedly be anxious to make his second-round debut. Conley has played through a number of injuries in his career and should be open to doing so again.

It would be unrealistic to expect Mike Conley to play with the same pace and urgency he showed before his injury. Nevertheless, his presence on the court will be a booster for the rest of the team. He insinuated in an interview that if the series stretched to a Game 7, he would play, but he might be the factor needed to force a Game 7.

Paul George had one of the best performances of his career in Game 5 to lead the LA Clippers to a lead in the series. It was all the more impressive, as he achieved that without Kawhi Leonard. If Playoff P approaches Game 6 with the same intensity, the Jazz's 2021 NBA playoffs run could end.

Even though he is listed as questionable in the official report, we are likely to see the guard suit up for his semi-finals debut. However, there is a strong possibility that his minutes could be limited.

