Is Miles Bridges about to be a dad again? Mychelle Johnson tweets about morning sickness making fans wonder

Following his 30-game suspension, Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges returned to the NBA last Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks. With some fans taking a reserved approach to his return, Mychelle Johnson, the mother of Bridges' children, recently tweeted about "morning sickness," which has garnered reactions from NBA fans.

From the fans' reactions, is Bridges about to be a dad again? As of right now, there is no official announcement or statement from Bridges and Johnson's end. The two have two children together. Their first boy (Ace Miles) was born on October 26, 2018, and their second (Ayla Marie) on February 23, 2020, as per a Players Bio article by Bibek Dhoj Thapa.

Back on July 19, 2022, Bridges was previously charged with "one felony count of causing harm to a parent or child and two felony counts of child abuse," as reported by CBS Sports' Colin-Ward Henninger. He was initially arrested on June 29, 2022, and taken into custody following an alleged assault on Mychelle Johnson. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Moreover, Bridges received probation on Nov. 3, 2022, but ended up violating a protective order when he was charged with child abuse and injury to personal property on Oct. 11, 2023. According to Henninger's piece, the Hornets forward tossed several pool balls at a vehicle and damaged it.

He was arrested on Oct. 13, 2023, and was later released on a bond of $1000.

Miles Bridges talks about returning to the NBA

As fans talk about the possibility of Miles Bridges having a third child with Mychelle Johnson, the Hornets forward spoke about his first game back in the league since his last game on April 10, 2022, as per Schuyler Callihan from Fan Nation's "All Hornets."

"It was great," Bridges said, "Like I said yesterday, I missed these fans. I didn't know what to expect, and they missed me. I was just happy to go out there and be able to play. We lost the game, but it was good to play in front of the fans again. I was happy with the response I got from everybody. That's all that matters. I'm just here to play basketball."

"Like I said before, I've got to gain people's trust back," Bridges added, "but I'm just here to play basketball and help this team get wins."

In his return game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Bridges put up 17 points (6-of-13 shooting, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range), five rebounds and four assists.

In his return, he was welcomed by the Charlotte Hornets crowd with cheers despite the allegations and controversies surrounding him. Bridges mentioned that he was heading into this NBA season to "gain people's trust," as per The Associated Press' Steve Reed.

With how much he missed the game of basketball and the Hornets' fanbase, Bridges wants to set things right as he takes it one day at a time.