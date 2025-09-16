Is the NBA considering expansion plans in Europe? FIBA President teasing potential tip-off date explored

FIBA Europe president Jorge Garbajosa teased news regarding the NBA's expansion plans over the weekend, indicating that he's hearing the league will tip-off in 2027.

Ad

On the heels of his comments, the Great Britain Basketball League shed further light on the league's expansion plans into Europe.

The GBBL said on Monday that it will push its inaugural campaign to 2027 to coincide with the NBA's first season in Europe. The NBA will likely have two teams based in Europe participating in the new GBBL.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“GBB League Ltd. will launch the first season of its new British basketball league in September 2027, coinciding with the anticipated first season of NBA Europe," the GBBL said in a statement on Monday., via the Yorkshire Post. "... Two NBA Europe teams, based in London and Manchester, are expected to compete in GBBL’s new league.”

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Tony Parker talks about NBA's expansion into Europe

The news of the NBA's potential expansion into Europe should come as no surprise to fans. In addition to the league expanding domestically in the years to come, Adam Silver noted in June that expansion talks were still ongoing.

For Hall of Famer Tony Parker, it is a great idea, as it's key to the success of European basketball.

Ad

"I think it's a great idea,"Parker said on Sept. 8, via China Daily. "If the EuroLeague, NBA, and FIBA can work together to build a strong league, it will be fantastic for European basketball. ... Coming to Europe, in my opinion, is just a matter of time. It's coming, it will happen.

"The NBA is a very strong brand, recognized worldwide and in Europe everyone knows that. That's why I believe it can be very beneficial in raising the profile of basketball."

Ad

The NBA will likely make its presence felt in Europe sooner rather than later.

With the GBBL's announcement of NBA Europe starting in 2027, all eyes are on Silver as fans anxiously await updates.

Between the league's overseas expansion, and talk of LeBron James and Maverick Carter creating a global league, it will be an exciting next few years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More