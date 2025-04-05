Is NBA League Pass not working? Exploring other streaming options (Apr. 4)

NBA fans stumbled upon an unusual situation during Friday's games as the NBA League Pass, the league's official streaming partner worldwide, stopped working. Viewers couldn't stream any game, as the live streams didn't load, nor did it show any alternatives the fans could tune into.

Ad

For viewers still looking for an option, the NBA TV main feed can be found on the official NBA app's sidebar. Some viewers on Reddit could also watch games through that option.

Reddit users discuss the NBA League Pass's streaming issue

Fans can also tune into their team's official streaming partners, provided they have one. While streaming is an issue, viewers can still check updates regarding the game, as the box scores and play-by-play tools are still working.

Stay tuned for more updates

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More