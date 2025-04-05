  • home icon
Is NBA League Pass not working? Exploring other streaming options (Apr. 4)

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Apr 05, 2025 03:45 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn

NBA fans stumbled upon an unusual situation during Friday's games as the NBA League Pass, the league's official streaming partner worldwide, stopped working. Viewers couldn't stream any game, as the live streams didn't load, nor did it show any alternatives the fans could tune into.

For viewers still looking for an option, the NBA TV main feed can be found on the official NBA app's sidebar. Some viewers on Reddit could also watch games through that option.

Reddit users discuss the NBA League Pass's streaming issue
Reddit users discuss the NBA League Pass's streaming issue

Fans can also tune into their team's official streaming partners, provided they have one. While streaming is an issue, viewers can still check updates regarding the game, as the box scores and play-by-play tools are still working.

