"Is NBA working for IRS? - Spurs fans clown NBA for fining Victor Wembanyama $25k for tossing ball into stands

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama electrified the home crowd once again on Friday night's 130-126 overtime victory against the New York Knicks. After dropping an outstanding double-double 40-point and 20-rebound outing, Wembanyama secured the ball in his arms before throwing it to the stands. However, the NBA ended up fining the rookie $25k for what he did.

Expand Tweet

The league is not fond of NBA players throwing the basketball into the crowd, as it can lead to physical injury or any kind of altercation that can lead to an escalation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, several NBA fans were not too pleased with the fine handed out to the Spurs rookie.

Some joked about New York Knicks Jalen Brunson pulling some strings as he was not able to hold on to the game ball after the matchup, considering he dropped 61 points (25-47 shooting).

"Is the NBA working for the IRS?" one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The league has certain guidelines and stipulations that every player needs to adhere to. However, fans made it clear that this is one of those rules that they find too much, considering how huge the fine amount is for the athletes.

Be that as it may, Victor Wembanyama dropped his career-high of 40 points against the eighth-best defense in the league, which is also in fourth place (44-29 record) in the Eastern Conference standings.

Victor Wembanyama talked about throwing the basketball into the stands

Speaking after the game, Victor Wembanyama was asked if he would find a way to pay for the game ball after throwing it into the stands, especially after the kind of performance he put up against the New York Knicks.

"Nah, somebody else is going to pay for it," Wembanyama said."

However, Wembanyama might not have expected a $25k fine from the NBA when he threw the ball into the home crowd out of his excitement.