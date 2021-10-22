Is Nicolas Batum playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors? | 2021-22 NBA Season

Nicolas Batum of the LA Clippers is a man who proves that impact on a game in the NBA can never truly be captured by the numbers on the scorecards.

Don't get us wrong, there is no denying the impact a 30 point game can have on a team. Or the greatness of a player averaging triple double seasons. Stat lines are hard-boiled facts, tangible even. But they are not the only way for a player to prove their worth.

Consider the stats of the source of Batum Battalion's reverence. He averaged only 8.1 points, 2.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game in the 2020-21 regular season.

Yet he was considered essential for the Clippers' championship bid by players, management and fans. With stats like these, what exactly makes Nicolas Batum so important for one of the best teams in the league?

Well, for one, Batum is not a mere role player with a very specific skillset. He is decent at almost everything and aptly takes on the role required by the team on a given night. Secondly, he plays the corner like no other on his team. Thirdly, he is a hard-core defender who doesn't believe in giving up.

These are the key ingredients for the making of a player on whom teams rely on despite having exceptional stars and generational talents.

And so, the question of whether the Clippers' season debut tonight will feature him or not is not only relevant for the Batum Batalion, but for the the team's entire fan base.

What is Nicolas Batum's status for tonight's game against the Golden State Warriors?

The LA Clippers are all set to fight the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Thursday. The Warriors began their season by besting the other Los Angeles team on Tuesday.

The Clippers will face this tough opponent without the likes of Serge Ibaka, Keon Johnson, Kawhi Leonard and Jason Preston, who are all reportedly injured or ill.

However, Batum, the fifth entry in the injury report submitted by the Clippers, has not been listed as injured or ill.

Instead, the cause for his absence has been marked with "Personal Reasons." The personal reasons that will keep the small forward out in tonight's game aren't clear as of now.

Mark Medina, a writer for the NBA, broke the news of Nicolas Batum missing the match through his Twitter Account.

In a tweet dated October 21, Medina wrote: "Clippers say that Nicolas Batum will be out for tomorrow's season opener vs. the Warriors for personal reasons. Clippers already have been without Kawhi, Ibaka, Keon Johnson & Jason Preston"

When will Nicolas Batum return?

With the reasons for Batum's absence not clear, his return status too remains ambiguous. The positive aspect of this update is that he is not injured or ill.

So even though he will not appear in his team's debut match of the season, his status will most probably remain day-to-day. However, the exact date of his return is unclear as of now.

How does Nicolas Batum's absence impact the LA Clippers?

The French national is a veteran that binds his team together. Although he is not, like mentioned before, the best scorer, passer or rebounder on his team. Neither is he the best shooter or defender. But either starting a game or coming off the bench, his impact on the game becomes clear quickly.

While shooting from downtown, Nicolas Batum landed 1.6 threes per game in 2020-21. While that may not be as impressive as Stephen Curry's 5.3 during the same season, his efficiency of 40.4% makes him a considerable threat to the opponents as he can not only land three-pointers but also open up the paint for Paul George and others who can rush the restricted area.

While facing the Warriors, Batum's experience, his newly acquired quick release corner three and pesty defense would have come in handy. With Kawhi also out, Nicolas could have played an even more important role for the team.

Edited by Rohit Mishra