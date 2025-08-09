Is Nikola Jokić playing today against Greece? Serbian superstar’s availability for EuroBasket preparation game explored (Aug 9)

Serbian superstar Nikola Jokic is expected to play against Greece on Saturday. The center has participated in his country’s last two games and is likely to feature when the two teams face off at the Spyros Kyprianou Sports Arena in Cyprus.

The Serb has enjoyed a successful outing in his team's preparation games so far. In their first game, they faced Bosnia and Herzegovina, defeating them 126-89. Jokic recorded a double-double, with 20 points and 19 rebounds, while providing 9 assists. He followed up this performance by helping his team beat hosts Poland 79-67 in the next game.

Although Nikola Jokic is expected to play against Greece, fans will not see a clash with Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will sit out the game against Serbia. This summer, Giannis has yet to play for Greece, which has only taken part in one preparation game so far, defeating Belgium 74-60 on Wednesday.

Following their game against their Balkan neighbours, Nikola Jokic and his team will face the Czech Republic in the Basketball Supercup. This game is scheduled for Aug. 16 and will be their final preparation before the EuroBasket game against Estonia on Aug. 27.

Serbia is in a group alongside Estonia, Portugal, Latvia, Turkey, and the Czech Republic.

The 42nd edition of the tournament will take place from 27 August to 14 September, and Serbia enters as one of the favorites to win the cup.

Where to watch the Serbia vs Greece EuroBasket preparation game?

Serbia and Greece will be meeting for the first time this year, and it is expected to be a highly competitive match. The game between the two Balkan states is set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. local time in Cyprus, or 1:30 p.m. ET and 10:30 a.m. PT.

Fans can follow the game by livestreaming it on FIBA's subscription-paid platform Courtside 1891. The game will also be available to stream on DAZN in specific regions around the world.

The two teams last met in July 2024, with Serbia emerging victorious with a score of 94-72. Greece will aim to change this outcome in their upcoming matchup, as they seek their first win against Serbia since February 2023.

Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly sitting out of the game, the contest should be a thrilling one between the two European giants.

