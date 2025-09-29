  • home icon
Is Nikola Jokic considering to leave Nuggets? Ex-MVP drops bold declaration about his future in Denver

By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 29, 2025
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic on Monday dropped a bold declaration about his future. The three-time MVP made it clear that he intends to stay in Denver for the rest of his career.

"I don't think about it... Those contract extensions come as a reward, as something that is natural to the sport... My plan is to be with the Nuggets forever, so that's my answer."
Jokic caused a frenzy in Denver when he reportedly declined to sign a new extension. He reportedly informed the Nuggets that he will delay extension negotiations until the summer of 2026. With the delay, he could potentially land a more lucrative deal, likely a four-year extension worth about $285-$293 million, rather than sign the shorter three-year extension of about $206-$212 million.

The Nuggets began the summer by offloading Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 unprotected first-round draft pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Cam Johnson. According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, that trade opened up Denver's ability to use most of their $14,1 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception.

Nikola Jokic is under a supermax contract extension he signed in 2022. The deal runs through the 2027-28 season and includes a player option for the final year (2027-28) valued at about $62.8 million.

What's next for Nikola Jokic and Denver Nuggets?

Nikola Jokic has chosen to defer signing a new extension until next summer. While he has publicly stated his intention to remain in Denver for the rest of his career, there's still a possibility that he might move if the Nuggets aren't competitive any longer in the West.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during overtime against the LA Clippers at Ball Arena. - Source: Imagn
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during overtime against the LA Clippers at Ball Arena. - Source: Imagn

Alongside Jamal Murray, he will have a substantial say in who the Nuggets target around him. Denver has already added Jonas Valanciunas, Cam Johnson, Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. to support the core.

Season number 11 will see him go all out for another MVP. He will aim for a deep push into the playoffs and help deliver the franchise's second championship title.

