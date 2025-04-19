Is Nikola Jokic expected to play tonight against LA Clippers? Latest on Nuggets star's availability for Game 1, NBA playoffs (Apr. 19)

The Denver Nuggets will almost be at full form Saturday night when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, as three-time Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic has been taken off the injury report.

The Nuggets have had an interesting last few weeks, as Denver's front office received a shake-up with the news of coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth both getting fired with just four games left in the regular season.

These organizational changes require the Nuggets' superstars to lead the way as the team attempts to return to the Western Conference Finals and the NBA Finals.

The Nuggets won their last title in 2022 after defeating the Miami Heat 4-1 in the finals, but failed to reach the Western Conference Finals last year after falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the playoffs.

Denver heads into the playoffs this season as the fourth seed behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers. The Nuggets will be tested out of the gate as they will face the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers.

Jokic will be leading the way for the franchise as usual. The Joker has indeed put up video game numbers this season, averaging a triple-double with 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists.

Jokic finished the regular season in the top three of all three categories and could be on his way to winning a fourth MVP award. Jokic won the award in 2021, 2022 and 2024. The only thing between him and a fourth trophy is the stellar season of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Jokic will need Jamal Murray to show up for the Nuggets to advance to the second round

The NBA playoffs come down to the superstars playing like superstars. Jokic has certainly played that way all season and routinely shows up for Denver.

However, Jokic will not be able to carry the load by himself if the team wants to go on a deep run in the playoffs, especially with Malone gone. The Nuggets will need Murray to show up in ways that he usually does in the playoffs.

While Murray can be inconsistent at times, when he is in form, there are few players in the league who can slow him down. This season, Murray has averaged 21.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

His numbers are right on par with his season averages over the last few season, but Denver may need to call on him a bit more as they attempt to make a run for another title.

About the author Serenity J. Bishop Serenity Bishop is a WNBA Expert and Correspondent at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field.



He is originally from Long Island and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Serenity began his career covering high school sports before advancing to cover UConn Basketball and the WNBA.



Serenity's favorite team is the LA Lakers because he is a massive Lebron James fan. Aside from James, Serenity's favorite basketball names are Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Tracy McGrady. Those five players made him fall in love with the game.



Serenity is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies. Know More