Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against Brooklyn Nets? Latest on 2x MVP's status (Dec. 14)

Nikola Jokic is not listed in the official injury list of the Denver Nuggets, so he should play the 13-10 Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. Jokic having back-to-back poor games is almost unheard of over the last five years or so. Denver’s opponents, following a subpar performance from the Serb, usually have a tough time dealing with him in the next game.

Jokic's 2023-2024 season has been a masterclass in consistency and controlled dominance. Through the early stages, the 2x MVP has picked up right where he left off, averaging a near triple-double of 28.4 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 9.6 assists.

Despite Jokic's brilliance, the Nuggets haven't consistently hit their stride yet. Their overall record might not reflect his individual dominance, but their early struggles haven't dampened Jokic's confidence or impact.

What happened to Nikola Jokic?

Tensions flared in the second quarter of Tuesday's matchup between Nikola Jokic and the Chicago Bulls, culminating in the MVP's early departure. Frustration boiled over for the Nuggets star, as two technical fouls in a short span of time earned him an ejection with 1:08 remaining in the first half.

His night ended abruptly, leaving him with a modest stat line of four points, two made field goals out of five attempts, nine rebounds and six assists, all squeezed into a mere 16 minutes of play.

Jokic's ejection, while leaving a question mark hanging over the game's trajectory, left a much smaller mark on the box score, a stark reminder of the simmering intensity and unpredictability that can ignite on the NBA hardwood.

Nikola Jokic's dominance on the court transcends individual opponents, but his head-to-head record against the Brooklyn Nets paints a particularly impressive picture. The "Joker" has consistently carved up the Nets' defense, etching his name in the annals of their shared history.

Jokic boasts a remarkable 22.6 points per game, complemented by a double-double average of 11.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists. These numbers showcase his ability to score efficiently, control the boards and orchestrate the offense.

This season, while still in its early stages, validates Jokic's mastery over the Nets. In two games, he has averaged a staggering 28.5 points, 18.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists. His shooting remains scorching, with a 58.3% field goal percentage and a respectable 40% from beyond the arc.

Nikola Jokic stats vs the Brooklyn nets

