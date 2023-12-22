Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against the Brooklyn Nets? Latest on star big man's availability (Dec. 22)

Nikola Jokic is expected to play for the Denver Nuggets when they travel to face the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Dec. 22. However, Denver will be missing Vlatko Cancar due to injury. Aaron Gordon is questionable heading into the day due to a heel strain.

Jokic has continued to shine as arguably the greatest player in the world. He is currently averaging 26.5 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game, shooting 53.9%, including 32.0% from 3-point range. Jokic is also playing his part on defense, primarily as a drop defender tasked with protecting the rim and shuttling toward the nail to contain drives.

The veteran big man will be confident of helping lead his team to a second straight NBA Finals this season. His overall production remains at an elite level, and with Jamal Murray back in the rotation, the Nuggets look like a fearsome prospect to contend with.

The two-man game between Murray and Jokic continues to be one of the best weapons in basketball, especially when operating in the half-court. As such, the Nets will need to focus on blowing up any hand-off actions designed to leverage the unique skillsets of Denver's two star players. Of course, while focusing on that two-man game, Brooklyn will also need to account for Aaron Gordon.

Nikola Jokic has a good history against the Brooklyn Nets

During his career, Nikola Jokic has played 17 games against the Brooklyn Nets. In those games, the veteran big man is averaging 22.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He's won eight of those 17 games, meaning he currently holds a losing record against the franchise.

However, the Nets are currently a rebuilding team. They don't possess a big three like they did a few years ago when they had Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. As such, Jokic will hope to bring his career win ratio to .500 when he faces the Nets on Friday.

Brooklyn will rely on Nic Claxton to provide rim protection against Jokic when he's operating out of the post. While Cameron Johnson and Mikal Bridges will be tasked with dragging the veteran out of the paint when he's playing defense.

Still, Jokic will be the most talented player on the court when these two teams go toe-to-toe. That will ensure the Nuggets have a significant chance of success against a team that has impressed with its pace of play and commitment to attacking from the perimeter.

Jokic is a competitive superstar. He will likely be aware of his losing record against Brooklyn, and will likely take the opportunity to even things up Friday.