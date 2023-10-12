Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against the Chicago Bulls? Latest injury update from Denver Nuggets (Oct. 12)

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets take on the Chicago Bulls in the second game of preseason at the United Center on Thursday (Oct. 12).

Picking up where they had left off, the defending champions opened their preseason with a 115-107 win against the Phoenix Suns, who were without their superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. Up next, they head down East to face the Bulls, who're coming off a close 105-102 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Nuggets went with four of their usual starters against the Suns, with all of them playing nearly 20 minutes. Jokic played for 18 minutes and propped up nine points, three rebounds and two assists.

Expect Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets to take the same route in their second game as well, playing their starters in bursts spread across the four quarters. With three more preseason games ahead, the think-tank will look to gradually up the minutes and get their starters ready for the regular season.

Nikola Jokic confident of the Denver Nuggets defending their title

The Denver Nuggets come into the season as the favorites to defend their title, and Nikola Jokic reckons the team has what it takes to go the distance.

On the Nuggets media day, Jokic said that it's all about having fun and winning as many games as possible. He said (as per ESPN):

"Just to win as many games as possible and try to have fun during that period," Jokic said of the next step for him this season. "Go get the opportunity to win another one. Probably that's going to be the next step for us. Like Jamal said, like why not win again?"

Jokic walked away with the NBA Finals MVP award, averaging 30.0 points, 13.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists as the Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 4-1 in the Finals to win their maiden championship.

While the Nuggets have their championship starting five of Jokic, Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon intact, they will have to compensate for their off-the-bench impact star Bruce Brown.

Brown signed with the Indiana Pacers in free agency. Veterans Jeff Green and Ish Smith will not be returning as well, and these are slots that Denver needs to sort out during the season.

The Nuggets and Nikola Jokic will have a stern test in the West with teams loading up on superstars. Only time will tell if they can make another title run.