Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? | 2021-22 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets will host the Dallas Mavericks at the Ball Arena, as they look to acquire a winning record in their fifth game of the season. The Nuggets will be facing an uphill battle against a tough Mavericks team that has only lost once in their first four games.

To make matters worse, the Nuggets will likely be without reigning MVP Nikola Jokic who is questionable for the game due to a right knee contusion. What further complicates things for the Nuggets is their lack of big-men behind Nikola Jokic, which may force the team to play a small-ball line-up throughout the contest.

Nikola Jokic is officially questionable for tomorrow's game vs. DAL, which means the spotlight might be even brighter on MPJ. Said #Nuggets head coach Michael Malone: "We gotta get Michael Porter going."

Nikola Jokic has started the season strong, averaging 26.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in the Nuggets' opening four games.

What is Nikola Jokic's status for tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks?

Nikola Jokic suffered a knee injury in the Denver Nuggets' 12-point loss to the Utah Jazz, after colliding with fellow big-man Rudy Gobert. Nikola Jokic did not return to the court after the collision.

Entering Friday morning, Nikola Jokic remained questionable, with head coach Michael Malone stating the team would wait until later in the day before making a decision on his availability.

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind Nikola Jokic is questionable for tomorrow vs. Dallas. He didn’t practice today. He’s still sore, but no structural damage. Nikola Jokic is questionable for tomorrow vs. Dallas. He didn’t practice today. He’s still sore, but no structural damage.

When will Nikola Jokic return?

Although Nikola Jokic has fortunately avoided a major injury problem, he is likely to miss Denver Nuggets' next game

If Nikola Jokic doesn't play for the Denver Nuggets tonight, then we may see him against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. The team has confirmed there's no structural damage to Nikola Jokic's knee, so it will be a day-to-day decision on when the elite big-man will return to the floor.

When Nikola Jokic does return to game action, it's likely he will be on a minutes restriction to begin with, as the team monitors his knee and tries to avoid aggrevating the injury with the risk of prolonging his recovery.

How does Nikola Jokic's absence impact the Denver Nuggets?

With no other true center on their roster, Nikola Jokic's absence will force the Denver Nuggets to play small, which makes them easily exploited in the paint. There's also the issues of points production, offensive creation, and defensive impact that the Denver Nuggets will need to replace should Nikola Jokic remain out for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Yesterday, head coach Michael Malone told reporters that the team would need Michael Porter Jr. to step up in Nikola Jokic's absence.

“He’s (Porter Jr.) four games in, and I know that he’s capable of playing at a much higher level — from a shooting standpoint, his efficiency, his rebounding, his defense — so we gotta get more from Michael Porter.” Malone said, as Mike Singer reported on the Denver Post

Without their talismanic center, the Denver Nuggets will struggle to contain the Mavericks' offensive pieces, especially opposing big-man Kristaps Porzingis. We will know more on Nikola Jokic's availability later in the day.

The Denver Nuggets will tipoff against the Dallas Mavericks at 10pm Eastern on Friday the 29th of October.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee