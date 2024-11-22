Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? Latest update on 3x NBA MVP's status for NBA Cup game (Nov. 22)

Nikola Jokic is questionable to return for the Denver Nuggets ahead of Friday's NBA Cup game against the Dallas Mavericks. The three-time NBA MVP has missed the last three games, citing personal reasons. Jokic's status remains game-time for now. As for the latest update, the Serbian didn't practice with the team on Thursday.

Coach Michael Malone revealed he's in touch with the necessary people and checking if it's a family-related issue.

“Definitely always touching base,” Malone said (via The Denver Post). “Not to be overbearing, but my job as a coach is to — I care about (Jokic’s wife) Natalija and their family. … So I’m constantly calling and texting and communicating with all of our guys to see how they’re doing and any updates (in a family-related absence).

Malone remained out of the loop about Jokic's availability despite the injury report indicating the superstar center is 50-50 to play. Per The Denver Post, Jokic prefers to keep this situation private, and there's no information available about his absence.

The Nuggets have gone 1-2 in his absence, losing games against the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies and winning against Memphis in a rematch on Tuesday.

The Nuggets have Dario Saric, while De'Andre Jordan has received rotation minutes off the bench in Nikola Jokic's absence.

Denver is missing significant production from the Balkan center, who is averaging 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and 11.7 assists, shooting 56/56/84 splits in 10 outings and leading the MVP race.

Editor's note: This article will be updated once the Nuggets provide final information on Jokic's availability.

Nikola Jokic stats vs. Dallas Mavericks

Nikola Jokic has played 29 games against the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 18.9 ppg, 11.6 rpg and 6.7 apg. Jokic holds a 16-13 record against the Nuggets' conference rivals. He had himself a game when the teams squared off for the first time this season on Nov. 10.

Jokic dropped 37 points, 18 rebounds, 15 assists and three steals while shooting 13 of 21, including 3 of 3 from 3. He guided Denver to a 122-120 win.

The Nuggets might miss that kind of production if Jokic remains sidelined. However, the Mavericks are also without their best player, Luka Doncic, so the Nuggets will have a fair shot at going up 2-0 in their season series against Dallas.

The onus will be on Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. to keep Denver's offense afloat if Nikola Jokic is out.

