Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against Detroit Pistons? Latest update on two-time NBA MVP's availability (Jan. 7)

Nikola Jokic became popular for bringing the Denver Nuggets their first NBA championship in 2023. The defending champions take on the Detroit Pistons on Sunday on their home court at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The television broadcast rights are given to Altitude Sports Network and Bally Sports DET. The game tips off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, while the online live stream is made available for NBA League Pass subscribers.

Based on the Nuggets' injury report, newcomer Julian Strawther is sidelined with a knee injury, while Viktor Cancar is unavailable as well. However, there's no specified timeline for Cancar's recovery from his injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That means Jokic and the rest of the Denver Nuggets roster are all available to play against the Detroit Pistons.

What happened to Nikola Jokic?

This season, Nikola Jokic has only missed one game, on Nov. 27 against the LA Clippers, which the Nuggets won. The Serbian ceter had a back injury that held him from having an injury-free season.

Nikola Jokic stats vs Detroit Pistons

The upcoming game marks the second and final meeting between the Denver Nuggets and the Detroit Pistons this season. Their first clash occurred in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 20, resulting in a 107-103 victory for the Nuggets.

In that matchup, Jokic was ejected and was held to only 15 playing minutes, registering nine points, five rebounds, five assists and one block.

Guiding the Nuggets in the victory were two ex-Pistons, Reggie Jackson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who combined for 41 points.

Aaron Gordon was a starter, recording 11 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal. However, he shot only a 4-of-11 performance.

Off the bench, Christian Braun notched up 15 points, six rebounds and two assists, while Michael Porter Jr. achieved a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Jamal Murray was not able to play due to an ankle injury.

This season, Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.2 steals. He has shot an accurate 56.9% from the field and at least 1.1 3-pointers a night.