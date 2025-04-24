Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight in Game 3 against Clippers? Latest on Nuggets superstar's status (Apr. 24)

Nikola Jokic is set to lead the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 against the LA Clippers on Thursday. The Serbian center is absent from the team’s injury report and, barring any unforeseen setbacks, will take the court in what is expected to be a fiercely contested matchup.

While Jokic recorded a triple-double in Game 2, the stat sheet didn’t fully reflect his performance. Despite posting 26 points on 8 of 16 shooting, along with 12 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals, Jokic’s uncharacteristic carelessness with the ball proved costly for Denver.

The three-time MVP committed seven turnovers, including a critical mistake in the final moments of the game that ultimately sealed the Nuggets' fate. Following the loss, Jokic candidly admitted that Denver had a clear opportunity to secure a 2-0 series lead before heading to Los Angeles but gave credit to the Clippers for playing top-level basketball.

"I mean I think we could be down 2-0, I think we could be up 2-0," Jokic said. "So, I think it’s a great two games. If you’re a basketball fan I think this is probably the best basketball you can watch.

With the Nuggets having surrendered home-court advantage, the pressure is now on them to regain control of the series by securing at least one win in the next two games. For that to happen, Nikola Jokic will need to assert his dominance while minimizing turnovers, ensuring he leads Denver with efficiency and composure.

How to watch Nikola Jokic in action during Nuggets vs. Clippers Game 3?

Fans can watch Nikola Jokic battle against the LA Clippers on NBA TV, FDSSC (local) and ALT (local). Fans can also turn to NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website for live streaming.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets will play against the Clippers on Thursday, April 24, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

