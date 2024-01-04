Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against Golden State Warriors? Latest on reigning NBA Finals MVP's status (Jan. 4)

Nikola Jokic will play tonight in the Denver Nuggets-Golden State Warriors game on Thursday night. Jokic has been dependable again for the Nuggets this season, missing only one game out of 35. The two-time NBA MVP is on track to win his third.

Jokic has averaged 25.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game as he flirts with becoming just the third player to record a triple-double season after Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook, who has done it four times. Jokic is doing so while being highly efficient. He's shooting 55.9%, including 33.3% from deep and 81.8% from the free-throw line.

Jokic's heroics have kept the Nuggets in the homecourt positions in the West with a 24-11 record. Denver is third, one game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Nikola Jokic stats vs Golden State Warriors

Nikola Jokic has played 28 games against the Warriors. He holds a 14-14 record against them. Jokic has averaged 18.8 ppg, 10.6 rpg and 6.6 apg against the Dubs on 50/17/81 splits. He's played twice against the Warriors this season. Jokic has averaged 30.5 ppg, 13.5 rpg and 6.5 apg in those games.

The Nuggets won both times behind "The Joker's" efforts. The Warriors seemingly don't have enough to stop the reigning NBA Finals MVP with Draymond Green, who is suspended by the NBA, unavailable. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kevon Looney are solid on defense, but Jokic's form and momentum could be tough for the Warriors bigs to handle.

The Nuggets star is coming off an uber-efficient stretch over his last three games. He's tallied 19.3 ppg, 11.7 rpg and 7.7 apg on 92.9% field goal shooting. Jokic hasn't had to do much in this stretch, with his teammates playing well. He's dug into using his off-ball presence by attracting the opposing defensive anchors and his playmaking.

In his last outing against the Hornets, Jokic played only 28 minutes but put up 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists while shooting six-of-seven. The Nuggets won the contest 111-93. Four others scored in double digits, with Jamal Murray going off for 25 points and Michael Porter Jr. tallying 22.

The Nuggets shot 49.4% as a team, making 15-of-38 shots from 3. With Nikola Jokic not having to do much, the Denver Nuggets look even more threatening. The others are making the game easy for him while he keeps returning the favor, which could be plenty to deal with for the struggling Warriors defense.