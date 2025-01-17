Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against Heat? Latest on Nuggets All-Star's availability (Jan. 17)

Nikola Jokic is uncertain to play in the Denver Nuggets' game against the Miami Heat on Friday. The three-time league MVP is listed as "questionable" on the team's injury report due to a right elbow strain. JokiC sustained the injury prior to Denver’s previous matchup against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

In his absence, the Nuggets struggled and fell to a 128-108 defeat against the Rockets. After the game, coach Mike Malone addressed questions about his superstar’s injury, offering some insight into the incident but refraining from providing an update on its severity.

"He hurt his elbow," Malone told reporters. "It was just something that popped up last minute. I haven’t talked to the training staff yet. So, I’ll have a conversation with Steve Short and see where we’re at with that."

Nikola Jokic is undoubtedly the driving force behind the Denver Nuggets' success. In his absence, no single player can fully replace his impact, making it crucial for the team to rely on a collective effort to fill the void left by the Serbian superstar.

The one-time NBA champion leads the Nuggets in nearly every major statistical category and ranks among the league’s top three in points, assists and rebounds.

Adding to the Nuggets’ injury concerns, Aaron Gordon’s availability is in question. The forward recently returned to the lineup after recovering from a right calf injury but is now listed as "questionable" due to right calf injury management. He also missed the previous game against the Rockets.

Meanwhile, Jamal Murray also appears on the injury report but is expected to play. He is listed as "probable" with left knee inflammation.

Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat?

The Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat game will take place on Friday, Jan. 17, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Nuggets vs. Heat game will be televised on ALT (local), KTVD (local) and FDSSUN (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

