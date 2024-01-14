Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest update on two-time NBA MVP's availability (Jan. 14)

Nikola Jokic has been the centerpiece of the Denver Nuggets franchise and it has already resulted in two MVP awards and an NBA title. His team is about to host the Indiana Pacers this Sunday, January 14 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

For those who want to see the action, Altitude and Bally Sports Indiana have television broadcast rights. Both feeds can be seen through an online live stream by subscribing to NBA League Pass.

It is seen in the Denver Nuggets injury report that Peyton Watson and Christian Braun are listed as 'probable' while Julian Strawther and Vlatko Cancar are not expected to suit up due to their respective injuries.

With that, Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Denver Nuggets players are available to play against the Indiana Pacers.

What happened to Nikola Jokic?

The only time that Nikola Jokic missed a game in the 2023–24 NBA season was back on November 27 against the LA Clippers. This was due to a back injury that he opted to rest to be available for the next game. Since then, the Serbian center has played 19 straight games.

Aside from a back injury, Jokic has been reported to have a wrist injury as well on November 7 but managed to play through. His health and availability are very much the most important components of the Denver Nuggets' success.

Nikola Jokic stats vs Indiana Pacers

The last time that the Denver Nuggets faced the Indiana Pacers was on January 20, 2023, on their home court. The team won by a wide margin of 23 points, 134-11. However, Jokic was not able to play in that game.

Nikola Jokic last faced the Indiana Pacers on November 9, 2022, and registered 24 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals. He was limited to just 21 minutes in that game.

So far this season, the Denver Nuggets are third in the NBA Western Conference standings, right behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder, with a record of 27-13.

This team is coming off a bounce-back victory against the New Orleans Pelicans by 12 points. Jokic finished the game with a triple-double of 27 points, 14 assists, 10 rebounds and one block. He also shot an accurate 11-of-17 from the field.

After this game against the Indiana Pacers, the Nuggets are going on a five-game road trip starting January 16. Among the teams they will battle are the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks.

