Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against the LA Lakers? Latest on Nuggets superstar's availability (Mar. 19) 

Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic's availability for Wednesday's game against the LA Lakers is unlikely. Jokic is listed as questionable on the Nuggets' official injury report due to a right elbow contusion and a left ankle impingement.

Nikola Jokic has been dealing with these injuries for some time. He sat out the Nuggets 114-105 away win against the Golden State Warriors on Monday as a result of the injury.

In his last five games against the Lakers, Jokic has been impressive. He has averaged 26.4 points, 13.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists per StatMuse, which will make his absence a significant blow to the Nuggets' chances of winning.

The Nuggets also have Aaron Gordon (probable: right calf; injury management/left ankle sprain), Jamal Murray (questionable: right ankle sprain) and Christian Braun (questionable: left foot inflammation) on the injury report list for the game against the Lakers.

The game is slated to tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the game on Altitude Sports and ESPN with streaming via FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Nikola Jokic praised by NBA legend Magic Johnson

Nikola Jokic's 2024/25 season has seen him emerge as the favorite for the MVP award, which will be his fourth in the last five seasons. His performances haven't gone unnoticed, as NBA legend Magic Johnson gave him his flowers in a Monday appearance on Bryon Scott's "Fast Break" podcast.

"Best player in basketball right now. He reads situations and defenses well. His basketball IQ is off the chart," Johnson said.

Jokic made history in the 149-141 OT win against the Phoenix Suns on March 7. He became just the third player in league history to record a game with 20+ points, 20+ rebounds and 20+ assists.

"The Joker" is averaging 29.1 ppg, 12.8 rpg, 10.3 apg and 1.8 spg so far this season. Additionally, he is shooting 57.5% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc.

The No. 41 pick in the 2014 NBA draft has played all 10 seasons with the Nuggets, leading them to their first championship in 2023, averaging 21.6 ppg, 10.9 rpg and 7.2 apg in 737 regular-season games.

