Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against the Miami Heat? | 2021-22 NBA season

Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets will square off against the Miami Heat in what is expected to be a feisty affair between two NBA Western Conference teams. The game will take place at the FTX Arena, and will be a re-match of the November 9th game, which the Nuggets won 96-113.

All eyes will be on Nikola Jokic, and fans will be curious to know his status for the Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets game.

What is Nikola Jokic's status for tonight's game against the Miami Heat?

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets guards JaVale McGee of the Phoenix Suns

Nikola Jokic is listed as questionable for tonight's game due to a wrist injury. The injury has kept Jokic out of action for some time now, which has coincided with the Denver Nuggets' poor form as well.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Nuggets' injury report for Monday at Heat:

Nikola Jokic, questionable, wrist sprain

Bones Hyland, questionable, ankle sprain

PJ Dozier, out, ACL sprain

Jamal Murray, out, knee management

In all likelihood, Nikola Jokic will not be suiting up for the Denver Nuggets tonight. To make matters worse for the Nuggets, small forward Michael Porter Jr. and point guard Jamal Murray have also been ruled out for the game against the Miami Heat.

When will Nikola Jokic return?

There is no set timeline on Nikola Jokic's return, and it is not clear when the Serbian big will be taking to court for the Denver Nuggets.

How does Nikola Jokic's absence impact the Denver Nuggets?

Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the NBA and as things stand is one of the prime candidates to win a consecutive Maurice Podoloff trophy.

He is averaging a whopping 26 points, 13 rebounds and six assists per game this season, shooting an outrageous 60% from the field and 41% from behind the three-point arc.

RealGM @RealGM

1. Nikola Jokic: 35.1

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 31.4

3. Jimmy Butler: 27.9

4. Stephen Curry: 27.8

5. Montrezl Harrell: 27.6

6. Kevin Durant: 27.1

7. Joel Embiid: 25.7

8. Trae Young: 25.3

9. Anthony Davis: 25.1

10. Ja Morant: 24.8

He single-handedly carried the Denver Nuggets to wins this season, especially in the absence of their second-best player, Jamal Murray.

If Jokic ends up missing tonight's game, there is little probability that the Nuggets will be able to beat the Miami Heat. Apart from his on-court skills, Jokic is also the de facto leader of the Denver Nuggets, and Malone will be hoping that the Serbian rejoins practice soon.

The Denver Nuggets play the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM Eastern Time.

