Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Denver Nuggets will look to get back on the right track tonight in their road matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. After snapping a previous six-game losing streak, the Nuggets have started to put together a couple of wins and will look to get themselves to .500 on the year with a victory tonight.

As of right now, the Nuggets find themselves with a 11-12 record for the year and are currently ranked 8th in the Western Conference Standings. The team has been dealing with a number of injuries as of late, but the Nuggets have a promising slate of games coming up that could get the team back on the right path towards climbing the standings in the West.

After an impressive road victory against the New York Knicks last Saturday, the Nuggets lost a tough road game against the Chicago Bulls by a final score of 109-97. With a number of key pieces expected to miss an extended amount of time, the team welcomed back superstar big man Nikola Jokic and have gone on to win two of their last four games with their starting center back in the lineup. When Jokic has been on the court he's continued to shine with his play. He's currently averaging 25.6 points, 13.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 57.7% from the field.

What is Nikola Jokic's status for tonight's game against the New Orleans Pelicans?

Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic is probable for tonight's game.

Nikola Jokic is officially listed as probable for tonight's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The superstar big man has been dealing with some discomfort in his right forearm, but it would be a surprise if Jokic isn't available to go tonight for the Nuggets.

The Nuggets have struggled without Jokic on the court, especially with teammate Michael Porter Jr. expected to miss the rest of the season. After coming off a tough loss against the Chicago Bulls, the Nuggets are going to need to try to put together a strong stretch of games with their upcoming schedule. The team has had a rough couple of previous weeks as they went on to win just two of their last ten games. Much of that was the fact that Nikola Jokic had been sidelined during that stretch, but it looks as if the Nuggets are now going to have their star on the court moving forward.

After tonight's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Nuggets will head to San Antonio for two games against the Spurs before returning to Denver for matchups against the Washington Wizards and Minnesota Timberwolves. Although the Nuggets have struggled during the opening months of NBA play, this could be an important stretch for the team to finally string together a couple of wins and climb the standings in the Western Conference.

