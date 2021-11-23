Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers? | 2021-22 NBA season

Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets will square off against Damian Lillard's Portland Trail Blazers tonight in what is expected to be an enthralling 2021-22 NBA season encounter.

Both teams have identical records (9-8) and will be looking to improve their position in the Western Conference with a win tonight.

The Nuggets embarrassingly lost their last game, going down to the Portland Trail Blazers 126-97. The Blazers, meanwhile, beat the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers 118-111 in their most recent NBA game.

Denver Nuggets fans will be desperate to learn the playing status of Nikola Jokic, who is their talisman and an MVP candidate this season.

What is Nikola Jokic's status for tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers?

Portland Trail Blazers v Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic has been listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers due to a wrist injury.

Jokic hasn't featured for the Nuggets since their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, and head coach Michael Malone recently gave an ambiguous quote about his status:

"There's no timeline at this point."

The Portland Trail Blazers have found their feet in their recent outings, and they will desperately need Nikola Jokic's services to overcome this tricky obstacle.

When will Nikola Jokic return?

As mentioned above, there is no clear timeline as to when Nikola Jokic will return to play for the Denver Nuggets.

How does Nikola Jokic's absence impact the Denver Nuggets?

Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the NBA and as things stand is the favorite to win a consecutive Maurice Podoloff trophy.

He is averaging a whopping 26 points, 13 rebounds and six assists per game this season, shooting an outrageous 60% from the field and 41% from behind the three-point arc.

He single-handedly carried the Denver Nuggets to wins this season, especially in the absence of their second-best player, Jamal Murray.

If Jokic ends up missing tonight's game, there is little probability that the Nuggets will be able to beat the Portland Trail Blazers.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Apart from his on-court skills, Jokic is also the de facto leader of the Denver Nuggets, and Malone will be hoping that the Serbian rejoins practice soon.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar