Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against San Antonio Spurs? Latest on 2x MVP's status

Nikola Jokic is listed as "probable" to face the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, November 26, as he has been nursing lower back pain in recent weeks. The Denver Nuggets superstar will be facing off against Victor Wembanyama in the center of the floor. Jokic will likely look to imprint his presence onto the game early and often.

The Nuggets will be without Jamal Murray, though. The All-Star guard is recovering from a lingering hamstring injury that has kept him out of the rotation for most of November. While the Nuggets have kept themselves afloat in Murray's absence, it's clear they need their star guard back if they want to be a contending team this season.

However, Jokic has continued to show why he's considered the best player in the world. The veteran big man is averaging an impressive 28.2 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 8.9 assists, shooting 56.5% from the field and 31.1% from 3-point range.

Jokic's ability to operate on the perimeter as a playmaking big, in the post as a versatile back-to-the-basket threat, and around the rim, make him a matchup nightmare for most teams. Wembanyama could find himself being outmatched in what will be just his 17th NBA game.

The Denver Nuggets remain the favorites in the Western Conference

This summer, multiple teams in the Western Conference improved their roster. The Los Angeles Lakers added veteran depth and relied on some internal developments from youngsters such as Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt.

The Phoenix Suns added Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic to try and galvanize their roster into being legitimate championship contenders. The Golden State Warriors went and added Chris Paul to their roster along with veteran big man Dario Saric.

However, the Denver Nuggets remain the favorites to win the Western Conference Finals in 2024.

Mike Malone's team has been together for multiple years. There's a familiarity and family-like bond between the core rotation. That familiarity can help during close games. Everybody knows where they're supposed to be, where each other's spots are, and they're all pulling in the same direction.

The Lakers and Suns may have improved, but they both carry significant injury concerns. Golden State has looked miles away from being a contending roster. Yet, Denver has continued to win games without their second-best player.

Jokic is among the most impactful players in the league. He can turn a game in a matter of minutes and the Nuggets' spacing can force defenses into compromising positions. That's why the Nuggets are still seen as a threat to repeat at the end of the season, they're a complete roster with years of experience together.