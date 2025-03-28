Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against Utah Jazz? Latest on Nuggets superstar's status (March 28)

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is listed as probable for his team’s upcoming game against the Utah Jazz. Jokic has been phenomenal this season. The 30-year-old has made 63 appearances for the team, averaging 29.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game, while shooting 57.6% from the field.

He missed five games in a row this past week and returned to the lineup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Denver defeated the Bucks 127-117. Jokic recorded 39 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the winning effort.

The Nuggets hold the third seed (46-28) in the Western Conference and are two games behind the Houston Rockets. This will be a crucial game for them as they try to close the gap at the top. The Nuggets are 7-5 without Jokic and will be counting on him against the Utah Jazz.

The three-time MVP will be available, but Denver still has some key adjustments to make for this upcoming game. DaRon Holmes II (right achilles tendon) and Julian Strawther (left knee) are out. Meanwhile, Jamal Murray (right hamstring) is questionable against the Jazz.

If Murray sits out, Jokic will undoubtedly carry a heavier load on offense. The Nuggets have won all three of their games against the Jazz and will be looking to sweep the regular-season series tonight.

Nikola Jokic’s stats against the Utah Jazz

Nikola Jokic has been dominant against the Utah Jazz through most of his career. He has faced them 35 times and averages 20.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. One of Jokic’s best games against the Jazz came on Dec. 30. He recorded 36 points, 22 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals in the winning effort.

Nikola Jokic has been stellar against the Jazz in all three 2024-25 season meetings, averaging 31.0 points, 16.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists. It’ll be interesting to see what the he has in store for the Jazz on Friday.

When and where to watch Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets will host the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena on Friday in what will be their fourth meeting of the 2024-25 season. The game will kick off at 9 p.m. EDT (6 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast live on ALT and KJZZ. Fans can also stream the game live with NBA League Pass or FuboTV.

