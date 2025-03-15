Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against the Washington Wizards? Latest on Nuggets superstar's status (Mar. 15)

Nikola Jokic is available to play against the Washington Wizards. The Denver Nuggets will be hosting the 15th-seeded team in the East at the Ball Arena for a regular season matchup on Saturday. It should be an easy matchup for the Nuggets given they are facing a franchise with one of the worst records in the league this season.

Jokic will still be an important player for the matchup at least in the early game. The Joker is having another MVP-season run with the Nuggets, averaging 29.0 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.3 assists on 57.6% field goal shooting percentage.

So, the Nuggets would need him to establish and early lead and, if they can accomplish it, coach Malone can sit the Serbian international out for the final quarter. Jokic played a big role in the Nuggets vs. Lakers game on Friday.

He scored 28 points, collected seven rebounds and dished out five assists to help his team secure a 131–126 win, dishing out some payback to the Purple and Gold for the 123–100 loss on Feb. 22.

The Nuggets are in contention to secure a playoff spot and are currently the second-seeded team in the West with a 43-24 record. They would desperately need the Joker in the playoffs, so giving him some rest against weaker teams like the Wizards would be beneficial for them in the long run.

Nikola Jokic's stats against the Wizards

Over his career in the NBA, Nikola Jokic has gone up against the Wizards 18 times and dominated almost every single time. The reigning MVP averages 25.1 points, 12.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists in those 18 games against the Wizards.

He delivered his highest-scoring performance in a 122–113 loss against the Wizards on Jul. 12, 2024. The Serbian international dropped 56 points, collected 16 rebounds and dished out eight assists in that game.

What to expect from Denver Nuggets vs Washington Wizards

The Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards is shaping up to be a fun matchup for the home audience. The Nuggets have the assets to dominate the poor performing Wizards on all three levels of scoring as well as on the defensive side of the court.

Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. can have a field day from the 3-point line as the Wizards don't have a strong perimeter defense. However, the Wizards can pull off a surprising upset if the home team is not careful.

