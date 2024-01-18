Is Nikola Jokic related to late Warriors coach Dejan Milojevic? Closer look at the two Serbian natives' links

Nikola Jokic is not related by blood to the late Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic. The Denver Nuggets superstar and the man Jokic fondly called “Deki” are both Serbians, though. Although they don’t have any familial relations, their basketball bond made them quite close.

Milojevic suffered a heart attack during the Warriors’ team dinner leading to the matchup against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. He was rushed to a Salt Lake City hospital, where Golden State players and coaches hurriedly went to. The team later announced his death, an update that shocked the NBA community.

The Warriors released a statement following the unfortunate incident:

"We are absolutely devastated by Dejan Milojevic's sudden passing. This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him.

"We grieve with and for his wife, Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa."

The outpouring of grief, support and disbelief came quickly once the news broke out.

Many, including Kerr, shared how Dejan Milojevic touched the lives of others. As such stories came out, his connections to Nikola Jokic quickly started to interest basketball fans.

Dejan Milojevic played a big part in Nikola Jokic’s basketball journey

Dejan Milojevic coached the Serbian team Mega Basket in the Adriatic Basketball League three years after hanging up his jersey. In 2012, a 17-year-old teen named Nikola Jokic joined his team. It didn’t take long for Milojevic to recognize the talent of the Sombor, Serbia, native.

The biggest stumbling block in Jokic’s early months with Milojevic was the player’s “terrible” conditioning. He had to quickly make Jokic realize that getting in tip-top shape was the best way to bring out his talents.

Nikola Jokic left Mega Basket after three years under Dejan Milojevic to play in the NBA. Milojevic, in an interview years later, said that stardom was on Jokic’s horizon if he put in the work. Four years after his rookie season, Jokic earned his first his All-Star selection and hasn’t looked back since then.

“The Joker” now a two-time MVP and reigning NBA Finals MVP, posted after the death of his former mentor:

“Rest in peace Deki!”

Nikola Jokic and Dejan Milojevic weren’t blood-related, but they come from the same country and also shared a passion for basketball.

