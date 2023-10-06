Is Nikola Jokic a US citizen? Exploring if he can follow MVP rival Joel Embiid’s move to play for Team USA

"Is Nikola Jokic a US citizen?" That is the question a number of NBA fans have been asking after it was reported that Joel Embiid would be joining team USA. Although Jokic and Embiid have a rivalry, fans have been asking, "Is Nikola Jokic a US citizen?" while wondering whether or not the two-time MVP would be able to join his rival on Team USA.

Based on available information, fans wondering "Is Nikola Jokic a US citizen?" in hopes of he and Embiid teaming up will be disappointed. From the looks of things, Jokic doesn't have dual citizenship, and is exclusively a citizen of Serbia.

As such, some fans are likely wondering how Jokic is able to play in the NBA despite not being a citizen. Given that playing in the NBA is considered a job, Jokic, like many other international NBA players is on a work visa.

According to WildesLaw.com, professional athletes fall under the category of "Aliens of Extraordinary Ability" by the U.S. Government. As such, Jokic, other athletes, singers, and actors all apply for 'O-1' visas through the U.S. Government. This visa, which is different from the other forms of visas that are granted, is specifically geared toward celebrities.

Looking at Joel Embiid's decision to join Team USA, which sparked questions of 'Is Nikola Jokic a US citizen?'

In the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Team USA failed to medal, losing to Germany before then losing in a third-place game to Team Canada. The situation created quite a bit of negative press for the U.S. team, which was expected to have a strong showing in the tournament.

As such, reports emerged that LeBron James was working behind the scenes to assemble the 'Redeem Team 2.0' for the 2024 Olympic Games. With players like Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, and Devin Booker all reportedly interested, among others, questions emerged about size.

While Anthony Davis and Draymond Green were both listed as two targeted players, Joel Embiid, who has dual citizenship with France and the U.S., emerged as a target. This week, ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, Embiid made the decision to commit to Team USA.

The decision immediately then sparked questions of 'Is Nikola Jokic a US citizen?' as fans wondered whether the two could team up on Team USA. With Nikola Jokic not being a U.S. citizen, the two men could wind up on a collision course in the tournament.