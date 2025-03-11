Is Norman Powell playing tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans? Latest on Clippers star's status (Mar. 11)

LA Clippers star, Norman Powell, is listed as out for his team’s upcoming game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Powell is dealing with a right hamstring strain and has missed the Clippers’ last four games. He participated in the Lakers-Clippers game on Mar. 2, 2025, but left the court after just nine minutes of action. The Lakers won that game 108-102.

Powell has been key for LA this season, recording 23.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Before Kawhi Leonard returned to the lineup, Powell rose to the occasion and became the Clippers’ No. 1 option on offense. An impressive achievement considering the Clippers also have former MVP James Harden on the roster.

LA has struggled in Powell’s absence and holds a record of 4-6 over its last 10 games. However, it is worth noting that the team is currently on a three-game winning streak and holds the No. 8 seed (35-29) in a tightly contested Western Conference. They’re currently two and a half games behind the Warriors, if they manage to catch up, the Clippers will be able to avoid the play-in tournament.

Apart from Norman Powell, the Clippers will also be without Patrick Baldwin Jr. (G League), Cam Christie (G League), Trentyn Flowers (G League), Seth Lundy (G League), and Ben Simmons (left knee) for their upcoming game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Norman Powell's stats against the New Orleans Pelicans

As a Clipper, Powell has only played seven games against the New Orleans Pelicans, recording 18.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. His best performance against New Orleans came on Dec. 30, 2024, when he dropped 35 points, three rebounds, and two assists, in a 116-113 win.

In Norman Powell’s absence, the Clippers will look towards Kawhi Leonard and James Harden to carry a heavier load on offense. Leonard is averaging 18.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game this season. Meanwhile, Harden is recording 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game.

When and where to watch LA Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans?

The LA Clippers will travel to Smoothie King Center to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast live on Gulf Coast Sports and KTLA. Fans can also stream the action live via NBA League Pass or FuboTV.

