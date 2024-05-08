Is Obi Toppin playing tonight against New York Knicks? Latest on Pacers forward's status for Game 2 (May 8)

Obi Toppin will suit up for Wednesday's Game 2 against the New York Knicks in the 2024 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference semis. Toppin has emerged as one of Indiana's most underrated performers in the postseason. He continued his stellar run in Game 1's 121-117 loss, bagging 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and a block on 71.4% shooting in 19 minutes.

The Pacers were outscoring the Knicks by four with Toppin. He was a crucial reason behind Indiana's bench, giving the team a solid chance to win. However, a few questionable calls ultimately saw the game turn in Toppin's former team's favor.

Toppin could play an even bigger role in the next game, as the Knicks won't have Mitchell Robinson in their lineup. The Pacers can keep him in the game longer with the second unit, allowing more rest for Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner while exhausting the Knicks' starting frontline.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Obi Toppin Stats vs. New York Knicks

Obi Toppin played for the New York Knicks in his first three seasons in the NBA before getting traded to the Indiana Pacers last offseason. He has played three games against New York, averaging 10.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. Toppin and the Pacers managed a 2-1 record against New York.

However, the regular season matchups were not a measuring stick for either team ahead of the playoffs. The Knicks and Pacers missed key players in all three matchups, leading to their up-and-down performances.

Obi Toppin stats in 2024 NBA Playoffs

Obi Toppin has remained an integral member of the Pacers' rotation after getting demoted to the bench in Pascal Siakam's favor. Toppin continued to impress in the NBA Playoffs after putting up 12.3 ppg and 5.8 rpg in the first-round series against the Bucks. He shot 49.2% while playing only 19.2 minutes a game.

His production alongside T.J. McConnell off the bench has been huge for the Pacers in their playoff run, and it will remain crucial the rest of the way. The Pacers came extremely close to winning Game 1, and a 43-point disparity in bench production was one of the ingredients to the Pacers' controlling most of the contest.

Expand Tweet

A similar effort from Toppin and the reserves could be significant for the team in Game 2 amid their hopes of tying the series 1-1 before the matchup shifts to Indiana for Games 3 and 4. The Knicks are -185 favorites to win Game 2, but if Toppin and the Pacers replicate Game 1's efforts, this game could swing either way.