Is OG Anunoby playing tonight against the Indiana Pacers? Latest injury update on Knicks star (Feb. 11)

New York Knicks star OG Anunoby could make a return for his team against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. The former Toronto forward has missed the last three games for the Knicks due to a foot injury and while not completely fit, his status on the injury report was changed to questionable on Monday.

The former Indiana University star went down clutching the back of his right foot against the Lakers on Feb. 1 and has since been out of action. As per ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania, the forward was expected to be out until after the All-Star break as the Knicks and Anunoby remained cautious about his injury.

However, new reports from Sny.tv on Monday suggested that OG Anunoby could be available to face the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau confirmed that during his press conference as he revealed that Anunoby took part in portions of the team's practice on Monday. This revelation has been optimistic for the Knicks who then changed the UK-born star's injury status to questionable for the game against the Pacers.

Before his foot injury, OG Anunoby started every game for the Knicks with the two-way forward providing great support on both ends. Averaging 16.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists, the star has been an important piece for the Knicks as fans will be hoping to see his name on the team sheet tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where to watch OG Anunoby and Knicks against the Indiana Pacers?

The Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks will meet for the third and final time this season on Monday. Both teams so far have won a game each against each other this term and will be hoping to take home the final win of the regular season between them.

OG Anunoby will be a huge miss for the New York Knicks as the versatile forward enjoys playing against the Indianapolis franchise. During his team's last two appearances against them, Anunoby averaged 35.0 minutes on the court and recorded 19.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

Furthermore, the star also had a 57.7% field goal percentage against the Indy team and averaged a high 50.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. The forward has also played 20 games against the Pacers in his career, averaging 13.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Despite Anunoby's fitness still being questionable to say the least, fans can still tune in to watch the Eastern Conference tie between the Knicks and the Pacers. The game is scheduled for tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT, MSG, truTV and MAX. Viewers online can also stream the game on the Fubo TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

