Is Paolo Banchero playing tonight against the Boston Celtics? Latest on Magic star's status (Apr. 23)

Paolo Banchero will lead the Orlando Magic in Game 2 on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics. The No. 1 pick of the 2022 NBA draft had a dazzling performance on Sunday in Game 1, but the Magic lost 103-86. Orlando will be hoping the supporting cast will step up to help Banchero carry the team in the rematch.

A healthy Banchero proved to be trouble the Celtics had little answer to. The versatile forward scored 36 points behind 14-for-27 shooting, including 4-for-7 from deep in Game 1. Only Boston’s late surge, poise and execution kept the Magic from pulling off an upset.

The Orlando Magic have a good chance of tying the series if Banchero sustains his scorching-hot form.

What happened to Paolo Banchero?

An oblique injury late in October sidelined Paolo Banchero for over two months. Once he returned, he hardly missed a game for the Orlando Magic. Since returning from the injury, he has been a staple in the lineup.

Banchero also dealt with ankle discomfort late in the season. He sat out Orlando’s last two games to prepare for the play-in tournament. The ankle issue proved to be just a hiccup, as Banchero has been in sizzling form.

Paolo Banchero won his Game 1 duel against Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum

The Orlando Magic versus Boston Celtics series offers one of the most exciting one-on-one duels in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Good friends and former Duke stars Paolo Banchero and Jayson Tatum were set for a mouthwatering mano-a-mano.

Banchero decisively won the Game 1 showdown. Although the Magic lost, he played better than Tatum, who struggled throughout the contest. Tatum tallied 17 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. He made 8 of 22 shots, including 1 of 8 from behind the arc.

If not for Derrick White’s 30-point output and Payton Pritchard dropping 19 off the bench, Tatum’s inefficient night could have been costly.

The Banchero-Tatum duel could be put on hold, though. Boston’s All-NBA star is doubtful due to a wrist contusion, which he suffered late in the fourth quarter in Game 1. If Tatum is out, it will be even more important for Banchero to do well and potentially carry his team to a series-tying win.

Where to watch Game 2 of the Magic-Celtics?

TD Garden will host Game 2 of the Magic-Celtics series. Basketball fans can watch the matchup on TNT and stream the action live by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

