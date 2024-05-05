Is Paolo Banchero playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest on All-Star forward’s availability for Game 7 (May 5)

Paolo Banchero will be available for the Orlando Magic in Game 7 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Banchero, who missed just two games in the regular season, has been a pillar of health for the Magic. He will be front and center of Orlando’s drive to try and pull off an upset against the Cavaliers on the road.

After struggling in the first two games of the series, which prompted speculations of an undisclosed injury, Banchero has thrived in the playoffs. Orlando nearly stole Game 5 behind his playoff career-high 39 points and then tied the series in Game 6 with another impressive performance from him. The Magic will be riding his back in the do-or-die showdown in Cleveland.

What happened to Paolo Banchero?

Paolo Banchero nearly missed a game late in November last year due to ankle soreness. The Orlando Magic training staff eventually cleared him to play just hours before the game. He limped to a six-point, four-assist and three-rebound performance against the Washington Wizards.

In late February this year, he sat out in back-to-back games due to a non-Covid-related illness. He was on the sidelines when his team lost 109-92 to the Atlanta Hawks and then watched Orlando’s 108-81 win versus the Brooklyn Nets.

Banchero has been available for his team the rest of the way, which is quite impressive considering the injuries to stars across the NBA.

Paolo Banchero stats vs Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2024 NBA Playoffs

Banchero is unsurprisingly the Orlando Magic’s best and most consistent player against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite being front and center of Cleveland’s defense, he is posting 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. More than the numbers, he has been the franchise cornerstone the Magic hoped he would be, particularly in the playoffs.

Paolo Banchero’s performance in Game 5 nearly allowed the Magic to steal home-court advantage before following it up with another superlative display two nights later. Orlando would have gone on vacation if not for the former No. 1 pick had failed to carry his team.

Where to watch Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game 7?

ABC will air Game 7 as it happens in Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland on Sunday. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.