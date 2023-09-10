Is Paolo Banchero playing vs Canada? September 10, 2023 | FIBA World Cup 2023 Bronze Medal Game

Team USA is set to enter the FIBA World Cup 2023 bronze-medal game against Canada with a gaping hole in their frontcourt, as they will be without three players, including Paolo Banchero.

Just hours before the game's tipoff, Team USA revealed that Paolo Banchero, Brandon Ingram, and Jaren Jackson Jr. would be sidelined against Canada due to illness.

Banchero, the No. 1 pick in last year’s NBA Draft, averaged 9.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg and 1.6 apg in seven games for Team USA.

Team USA will feel the absence of his post-scoring ability and size, particularly since their vulnerability in this aspect was exposed in their recent loss to Germany.

Losing Jackson is a significant blow as well. Despite his underperformance as Team USA's starting center, his shot-blocking skills still pose a threat to opposing guards who attempt to drive to the basket.

Additionally, Jackson won't have to face his former Memphis Grizzlies teammate, Dillon Brooks, while playing against Canada.

The USA-Canada matchup will showcase the most NBA players in the tournament, adding an extra layer of excitement to see how it all plays out.

Canada is led by FIBA standout Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has amassed an impressive average of 23.6 ppg and is set to become the first Canadian player to finish a FIBA World Cup tournament with an average of 20 points or more per game.

NBA season is next for Paolo Banchero

The upcoming season promises to be thrilling for the Orlando Magic, especially considering Franz Wagner's rise to stardom in the FIBA World Cup with his stellar play for Germany.

In the 2023 draft, the Magic chose Anthony Black as the No. 6 pick and Jett Howard as the No. 11 pick. Additionally, they acquired a seasoned veteran in Joe Ingles.

Orlando will open training camp on Oct. 3, and they will open their season on Oct. 25 against the Houston Rockets. Last season, the Magic finished with a 34-48 record, missing the Play-In Tournament by a margin of six games.

Although their roster remains young, the Magic are anticipated to make a significant impact in the Eastern Conference this coming season.