Is Pascal Siakam playing tonight against New York Knicks? Latest on 2019 NBA champion's Game 2 status (May 8)

Pascal Siakam will play on Wednesday night in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semis between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. Siakam hasn't had many health issues since getting traded to Indiana. The 2019 NBA champion has sustained that through the playoffs.

Siakam has been critical in the Pacers' staying afloat in the postseason against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. He had a decent outing in Game 1 against the Knicks. Siakam will hope to take it up a notch and guide the Pacers to a win, helping them tie the series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pascal Siakam stats vs. New York Knicks

Pascal Siakam has played 24 games against the New York Knicks, averaging 19.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists, shooting 48.3%, winning 17 games. Siakam faced the Knicks four times this season, twice with the Pacers and with his former team, the Toronto Raptors, apiece.

Siakam tallied 19.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg and 3.8 apg on 50/27/57 splits. He matched his season averages in Game 1, dropping 19 points, six rebounds and five assists on 8-of-16 shooting, exploiting the Knicks' lack of size well.

Siakam should be able to take advantage of the Knicks more with their weakened frontline in Mitchell Robinson's absence.

Pascal Siakam 2024 NBA Playoffs Stats

Pascal Siakam has averaged 21.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg and 4.3 apg in the playoffs across seven appearances, shooting 54.1%. He started the postseason in red-hot form, tallying back-to-back 35-point outings in Games 1 and 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

His role has changed since then, with others regaining form. Siakam has impacted the game within the teams' schemes. He has made the most of the defensive attention he has gotten by opening up opportunities for his teammates.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Game 2?

TNT and TruTV will broadcast the Indiana Pacers-New York Knicks Game 2, while Bally Sports Indiana and MSG will provide coverage in local regions. Fans abroad can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET.

The Knicks are -188 favorites to win with a -4.5 spread. It could be a close game, though. The Pacers received much better contributions from their bench, which could prove crucial. Game 1 also ended with questionable refereeing decisions that favored New York in crunch time, swinging the game away from the Pacers.