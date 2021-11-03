Is Patrick Beverley playing tonight against the LA Clippers? | 2021-22 NBA season

Patrick Beverley has been a key part of the Minnesota Timberwolves' strong start to the 2021-22 NBA season. As of now, the Timberwolves find themselves sitting right at .500, with an overall record of 3-3. But it's been the way that this team has played that has fans buzzing. Although the record might not look that impressive on paper, the Timberwolves have looked like a team that is finally preparing to take the next step forward in the Western Conference. One of the reasons has been the veteran mindset of Patrick Beverley.

So far this year, Beverley has put up some solid numbers for the T'Wolves. He's currently averaging 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, which on paper might not look that impressive. But the difference with Beverley this year has been the efficiency. He's currently shooting 47.8% from the field and 44.4% from downtown, giving the Timberwolves a great rotation piece off the bench for this young team.

As of now, the Timberwolves find themselves in an important stretch run on their upcoming schedule. They are set to face the Los Angeles Clippers in the first of two home games, followed by a tough roadtrip against teams such as the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, and both Los Angeles teams. For a team that is trying to make an effort to make a return to the NBA Playoffs, it could be a bit of a measuring stick that will tell the type of team the T'Wolves have.

What is Patrick Beverley's status for tonight's game against the LA Clippers?

Patrick Beverley has been a solid piece for the Minnesota Timberwolves this year

Heading into tonight's game against the LA Clippers, Patrick Beverley has been listed as questionable. Beverley sat out the Timberwolves game Monday with a calf issue, but he was a full participant in the team's most recent practice. As of now, it looks as if Beverley is trending towards suiting up for the first game against the Clippers.

It will be interesting to see if the Timberwolves try to be careful not to rush Beverley back into action. Although the team plays tonight, they will also face the Clippers again on Friday. With a crucial road trip on the horizon, the Timberwolves are going to need all hands on deck to try to pick up a couple of tough wins on the road.

Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR



QUESTIONABLE

Patrick Beverley - Left Calf Soreness



OUT

D’Angelo Russell - Right Ankle Sprain

McKinley Wright IV - G League Two-Way Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game vs. LA Clippers:QUESTIONABLEPatrick Beverley - Left Calf SorenessOUTD’Angelo Russell - Right Ankle SprainMcKinley Wright IV - G League Two-Way Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game vs. LA Clippers:QUESTIONABLEPatrick Beverley - Left Calf SorenessOUTD’Angelo Russell - Right Ankle SprainMcKinley Wright IV - G League Two-Way

In a recent update yesterday from Timberwolves beat writer Dane Moore, it was confirmed that Beverley was a full participant in the team's practice heading up into the showdown Wednesday against the Clippers.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA



Patrick Beverley, who missed Monday's game with a calf injury, was also a full participant. Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Naz Reid getting work in here at Timberwolves practice. Definitely still grabbing and shaking out his shoulder he hurt in last night’s game. Naz Reid getting work in here at Timberwolves practice. Definitely still grabbing and shaking out his shoulder he hurt in last night’s game. Naz Reid (shoulder) was a full participant in Timberwolves practice on Tuesday, according to Chris Finch.Patrick Beverley, who missed Monday's game with a calf injury, was also a full participant. twitter.com/DaneMooreNBA/s… Naz Reid (shoulder) was a full participant in Timberwolves practice on Tuesday, according to Chris Finch.Patrick Beverley, who missed Monday's game with a calf injury, was also a full participant. twitter.com/DaneMooreNBA/s…

Patrick Beverley's impact on both sides of the floor cannot be understated. With such a young core of talent, the Timberwolves have leaned on Beverley to set the tone with his mentality and aggressiveness as a defender. Beverley has been a strong rotation piece, especially with his efficiency as an outside shooter.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Los Angeles Clippers have also started the year a bit slower than expected and will be determined to try to pick up a couple of wins against the Timberwolves and get themselves back to .500 on the year. If the Timberwolves want to prevent the Clippers from accomplishing that, then they are going to need to get Beverley back as soon as possible.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar