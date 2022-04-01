“Is it possible Draymond has lost a little bit of his edge because he now lives in Beverly Hills?” - Skip Bayless reacts to Draymond Green’s spat with Jae Crowder

Sports commentator Skip Bayless talked Thursday about his reaction to the spat between Draymond Green and Jae Crowder in Wednesday night's game.

Skip Bayless infers Draymond Green is growing soft

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Bayless questioned Golden State Warriors big man Draymond Green’s aggression:

“Is it possible Draymond has lost a little bit of his edge because he now lives in Beverly Hills?”

Despite Steph Curry remaining sidelined, Green and the Warriors lost a close game to the league-leading Phoenix Suns 107-103 on Wednesday night.

At the end of the game, Green and Jae Crowder started jawing at each other. The comments started getting louder and kept flowing. The encounter was well over a minute long.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors A lot was said between Draymond and Jae Crowder in the final moments of tonight's game A lot was said between Draymond and Jae Crowder in the final moments of tonight's game https://t.co/jkTtqiWiud

Green inferred to Crowder that he did not grow up like he did and was not about the level of heat that Green could bring. During the interaction, Green said to Jae:

“You’re not like that. … You’re from Buckhead (a posh area in Atlanta, Georgia).”

Green finished with eight points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in 31 minutes. Jordan Poole stepped up immensely with a 38-point night, leading Green and company to a close contention. The loss left the Warriors (48-29) with the same record as the Dallas Mavericks, but they fell to fourth while Dallas moved to third.

Crowder finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes. Thus, Crowder and Green had similar production.

Green moved to Beverly Hills around September 2020. Bayless is claiming that Green’s time in the Hills has made him softer. Nevertheless, Green seemed to stand his ground for well over a minute against Crowder, someone known to even go at LeBron James.

The Suns (62-14) have been dominating this season and have led the Western Conference for a majority of the season.

With Curry out, a Golden State win over Phoenix would have been big. Green could have used the chance he had against Crowder to prove he was really the alpha on the court by outplaying him and jawing after the victory.

Bayless may have a point. The old Green may have done a little more to spark some inspiration for his team.

There are moments like that where Green can shine for his squad. Being the player known for making high IQ moves, Green has many followers on the Warriors. He is knowledgeable and comfortable with teaching players. That makes him an immense asset. If he were to have acted to violently in that situation, it would have cost his team.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein