Is Quentin Grimes related to Tyler Myers? NBA star's relation with Canucks' defenceman explored

The New York Rangers are playing against the Vancouver Canucks tonight and Quentin Grimes, the New York Knicks' wingman, will reportedly be in attendance for the game at Madison Square Garden. As it turns out, he will be there to support a family member.

The 23-year-old NBA player is related to 33-year-old NHL player Tyler Myers, who is currently playing for the Canucks. They are half-brothers on their mother's side but did not grow up together as Myers grew up with his father in Canada while Grimes spent his youth with their mother Tonja Stelly in Texas.

While they ended up pursuing different sports, it seems that being a talented athlete runs in the family as both have become professionals in the sport that they have chosen.

Their mother will reportedly also be in attendance for the Canucks vs. Rangers game and will also be present to watch Grimes when the Knicks take on the Portland Trailblazers, which will also take place at Madison Square Garden.

While there have been several pairs of brothers to have played in the same professional sport and the same professional league, Quentin Grimes and Tyler Myers are the first brothers to be represented in the NBA and NHL.

Taking a look at Quentin Grimes' stats so far

Quentin Grimes was a late first-round pick in 2021. He was selected by the LA Clippers but was later traded for Keon Johnson whom the Knicks selected with their 21st pick. Aside from Grimes, the Knicks also received a second-round pick.

Grimes did not play a lot of games during his rookie campaign as he only suited up for 46 games in the 2021-22 season. In those 46 games, he averaged 17.1 minutes and scored a total of 275 points on 40% shooting. He also showed that he can be a reliable three-point shooter as he converted on 72 of his 189 attempts from downtown (38%).

In his sophomore season, Grimes saw a lot more action, playing in 71 games and starting in 66. His minutes also jumped to 29.9 per game, becoming a key member of the Knicks rotation. With the increase in minutes, he also upped his scoring, averaging 11.3 points per game.

This year, he has remained a key member of the rotation, although, his minutes have dropped to only 20.3 per game. His scoring has also dipped and is somewhat similar to his rookie year as he is only averaging 6.7 points.

Quentin Grimes is still young and will have plenty of time and room to develop in the coming years. He has shown promise as a three-point shooter, making 38 percent of his attempts in every season.

