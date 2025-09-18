“Is he really that desperate to cover up for Ballmer?" - NBA fans react as Adam Silver's contradictory statements on Kawhi Leonard saga are revealed

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has come under fire for offering conflicting remarks about his knowledge of Aspiration, the fraudulent company tied to the alleged salary cap circumvention involving Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers, leaving fans skeptical of his credibility.During a press conference last Wednesday, Silver insisted he had no prior knowledge of the company.[Caught in 4K] Side-by-side video of NBA commissioner Adam Silver blatantly lying about not knowing anything about Clippers sponsor Aspiration. byu/shreeharis innba“When the podcast came out, it was news to me,” he said. “I frankly never heard of the company Aspiration before. And I've never heard a whiff of anything around an endorsement deal with Kawhi or anything around engagement with the Los Angeles Clippers, so it was all new to me.”But speaking Tuesday at the Front Office Sports Tuned In summit, Silver shifted his stance, clarifying:“If I said I never heard of it, I meant in the context of the accusations here. I mean, I certainly was aware of the brand.”On Reddit, fans began questioning whether Silver was telling the truth or attempting to shield Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, the wealthiest owner in professional sports.“I'm so confused why he'd even lie lmao. Is he really this desperate to cover up for Ballmer? I know he's the richest guy associated with the league but this is a layup,” one said.“Implies Ballmer has more influence than expected, probably more off the books deals going on somewhere,” another replied.“Well he should know about the company because he had to let the endorsement deal go through. I think he realized he messed up letting it go through, so he lied about it. Then Pablo called him out for that, then he was finally honest,” another said.Below are more reactions.“He's (Silver) a lawyer, what do you mean youre confused why he would lie? It's not lying to them, its just talking,” one fan said.“Ballmer took a franchise plagued by cheapness, racism and indifference and pumped in a liquid IV drip of money and enthusiasm. I’m sure he loves Balmer, and this sucks for him, but he needs to do his job,” another added.“Even if Ballmer has nothing specifically on Silver, how much you wanna bet this is the only such arrangement that Ballmer has made? I would not bet a single dollar this is a one time thing. And if he is doing it, probably other owners are, too. So if I am Silver, I know this is the tip of a very big ice berg that I really don't want coming to light on my watch,” another commented.Details of the Kawhi Leonard–Steve Ballmer–Clippers controversyPablo Torre of The Athletic first reported the alleged salary cap violations linking Leonard, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and the team, claiming the franchise funneled $28 million to Leonard through a fake endorsement deal with Aspiration.Leonard, Ballmer and the Clippers are now under formal investigation for potential cap-related misconduct.According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, possible punishments could include voiding Leonard’s contract with the Clippers, suspending team executives, levying fines or even disciplining Leonard himself.