  • “Is he really that desperate to cover up for Ballmer?" - NBA fans react as Adam Silver's contradictory statements on Kawhi Leonard saga are revealed

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Sep 18, 2025 05:23 GMT
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has come under fire for offering conflicting remarks about his knowledge of Aspiration, the fraudulent company tied to the alleged salary cap circumvention involving Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers, leaving fans skeptical of his credibility.

During a press conference last Wednesday, Silver insisted he had no prior knowledge of the company.

“When the podcast came out, it was news to me,” he said. “I frankly never heard of the company Aspiration before. And I've never heard a whiff of anything around an endorsement deal with Kawhi or anything around engagement with the Los Angeles Clippers, so it was all new to me.”

But speaking Tuesday at the Front Office Sports Tuned In summit, Silver shifted his stance, clarifying:

“If I said I never heard of it, I meant in the context of the accusations here. I mean, I certainly was aware of the brand.”

On Reddit, fans began questioning whether Silver was telling the truth or attempting to shield Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, the wealthiest owner in professional sports.

“I'm so confused why he'd even lie lmao. Is he really this desperate to cover up for Ballmer? I know he's the richest guy associated with the league but this is a layup,” one said.
“Implies Ballmer has more influence than expected, probably more off the books deals going on somewhere,” another replied.
“Well he should know about the company because he had to let the endorsement deal go through. I think he realized he messed up letting it go through, so he lied about it. Then Pablo called him out for that, then he was finally honest,” another said.
Below are more reactions.

“He's (Silver) a lawyer, what do you mean youre confused why he would lie? It's not lying to them, its just talking,” one fan said.
“Ballmer took a franchise plagued by cheapness, racism and indifference and pumped in a liquid IV drip of money and enthusiasm. I’m sure he loves Balmer, and this sucks for him, but he needs to do his job,” another added.
“Even if Ballmer has nothing specifically on Silver, how much you wanna bet this is the only such arrangement that Ballmer has made? I would not bet a single dollar this is a one time thing. And if he is doing it, probably other owners are, too. So if I am Silver, I know this is the tip of a very big ice berg that I really don't want coming to light on my watch,” another commented.
Details of the Kawhi Leonard–Steve Ballmer–Clippers controversy

Pablo Torre of The Athletic first reported the alleged salary cap violations linking Leonard, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and the team, claiming the franchise funneled $28 million to Leonard through a fake endorsement deal with Aspiration.

Leonard, Ballmer and the Clippers are now under formal investigation for potential cap-related misconduct.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, possible punishments could include voiding Leonard’s contract with the Clippers, suspending team executives, levying fines or even disciplining Leonard himself.

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

