Is Rob Dillingham playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors? Latest on Timberwolves guard's status for Game 2 (May 8)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have released their injury report for Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors, with only one name featured in the dreadful list. Rob Dillingham has been ruled out by Minnesota’s coaching staff due to a right ankle sprain.

Rob Dillingham initially suffered the same injury in late December, which forced him to miss three games. According to results from the MRI, the Timberwolves confirmed he had sustained a Grade 2 right lateral ankle sprain.

“An MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) taken at Mayo Clinic by Dr. Kelechi Okoroha on Dillingham confirmed a Grade 2 right lateral ankle sprain. His return to play timeline is 1-2 weeks and he will be re-evaluated in one week. Further updates of his progress will be provided when available,” the statement read.

Dillingham returned to the lineup on January 17 against the New York Knicks, contributing 9 points and 3 assists. He followed that performance with the strongest stretch of his rookie season, averaging 9.8 points and 3.0 assists over the final seven games of January.

As the Wolves began their playoff push towards the final few weeks of the regular season, the 20-year-old witnessed a significant drop in his playing time. Ultimately, the 6-foot-1 guard concluded his first-ever regular season with a modest stat line – 4.5 ppg, 1 rpg and 2 apg.

The Kentucky product was sidelined throughout the Timberwolves' first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers and remains unavailable for the Western Conference semifinals. Even if he recovers in time, Rob Dillingham is not expected to see action during the remainder of the postseason.

Rob Dillingham’s absence does not have much of an effect on the team, considering that the Wolves have depth at the guard position. Mike Conley and Donte DiVincenzo will be expected to handle business as the point guards for the clash.

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves?

Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves will be available for live broadcast on TNT. Fans can also stream the game via NBA League Pass, HBO Max and YouTube TV app/website (regional restrictions may apply).

The game is set to tip-off at 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT) on Thursday, May 8, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

