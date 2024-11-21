Is Rui Hachimura playing tonight against Orlando Magic? Latest on Lakers forward's status explored (Nov. 21)

Rui Hachimura’s status remains uncertain for the Lakers’ home game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday, as he is listed as "questionable" with a left ankle sprain. The Japanese forward has missed the Lakers' last three games. Head coach JJ Redick provided an encouraging update ahead of the team’s 124-118 NBA Cup victory over the Utah Jazz.

Redick expressed optimism about Hachimura's recovery and stated that the former Washington Wizards star could return to the court later this week.

Hachimura was in fine form before being sidelined, averaging 12.7 points and 6.1 rebounds across 10 games this season. The former Gonzaga standout has been shooting efficiently, with a 42.1% field goal percentage, including an impressive 50.0% accuracy from beyond the arc.

In Hachimura’s absence, rookie Dalton Knecht has seized the opportunity to start and has delivered spectacular performances. Over the last three games, Knecht has scored 78 points, including an outstanding 16 of 26 shooting from 3-point range, solidifying his impact on the team.

Rui Hachimura vs. Orlando Magic

Rui Hachimura has faced the Orlando Magic nine times in his career, with eight of those matchups occurring during his tenure with the Washington Wizards. Over these games, Hachimura has averaged 12.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 44.6% from the field, including a poor 19.2% from beyond the arc.

Since joining the Lakers, Hachimura has played against the Magic only once, during the 2022-23 season. In that outing, he contributed eight points, five rebounds and one assist.

Where to watch LA Lakers vs. Orlando Magic?

The LA Lakers vs. Orlando Magic game is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The game will tip off at 10:30 p.m. EST (7:30 p.m. PT).

The Lakers vs. Magic game will be broadcast live on Spectrum SportsNet (local) and FanDuel Sports Network - Florida (local). The live streaming of the game will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

