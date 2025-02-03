Is Russell Westbrook playing tonight against New Orleans Pelicans? Latest injury update on Nuggets star (Feb. 3)

Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook is set to miss out on his team's fixture against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. The former OKC Thunder star exited the game on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a hamstring injury, as his team went on to win 137-134.

Westbrook's absence is largely due to the injury he sustained against the 76ers. The former MVP left the game fifty seconds into the last quarter and did not return as he complained of a tight muscle. This complication saw him sit out his team's 107-104 victory over the Hornets on Saturday, as they ended their three-game losing slump with back-to-back wins.

In his last appearance for the Colorado team, Russell had 14 points and five assists as he was on the court for almost 35 minutes. Listed as questionable before their last fixture, Westbrook's injury status since has been changed to "out" as he looks to miss out on a second consecutive game. The Nuggets will be traveling to Louisiana to face the New Orleans Pelicans in back-to-back games and coach Michael Malone will be hopeful of Westbrook returning for the second tie.

The former Wizards and Lakers star has been instrumental for the Nuggets off the bench as he is averaging 13 points and 6.4 assists per game. Westbrook has also recorded three triple-doubles for the team this season the most he has achieved since the 2022-23 season.

Russell Westbrook's career stats against the New Orleans Pelicans

If fit, Russell Westbrook would have played his 55th game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. The nine-time All-Star has been in the league for over 15 years now and has enjoyed quite the success against the Louisiana team. Averaging 32.5 minutes per game, the former UCLA star has been quite consistent against the Pelicans, averaging 22.4 points, 7.9 assists, and 6.5 rebounds.

Additionally, Westbrook also averages a 45.7% field goal percentage while shooting 35.1% from the three-point line. In his last appearance against the New Orleans outfit on Dec. 22, Westbrook was on the court for 36 minutes and recorded 21 points while collecting 5 rebounds and dishing out 5 assists. The star had 14 field goal attempts on the night, converting 9 of them and reflecting a field goal average of 64.3%.

Russell Westbrook's positive statistic against the Pelicans means his absence will be a huge loss for the Nuggets. However, if rested well, the star could make a return against them on Wednesday as the two sides meet each other in back-to-back games at Ball Arena.

