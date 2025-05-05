Is Russell Westbrook playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest on Denver Nugget star’s availability (May 5) | 2025 NBA playoffs

Russell Westbrook will play on Monday for the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 against the OKC Thunder. The former MVP, who dealt with left foot inflammation in the first round of the playoffs, is not on his team’s injury report. Westbrook’s availability is a significant boost for the Nuggets, who will face the well-rested top-ranked team in the playoffs.

Westbrook gave the Nuggets a lift in Game 7 on Saturday against the LA Clippers. He helped turn the game around in the second quarter with his nine points and four assists. The former Thunder star jolted the home crowd with energy and all-out hustle.

When did Russell Westbrook suffer an injury in the playoffs?

Russell Westbrook reportedly complained of discomfort in his left foot in the first half of Game 3 against the LA Clippers. Ty Lue sidelined the point guard in the second half of Denver’s 117-83 loss. The Clippers ruled him out of Game 4 due to left foot inflammation.

The triple-double king had an iffy status heading into Game 5 but was cleared to play hours before the showdown in Mile High City. Westbrook contributed 21 points to help the Nuggets bounce back with a 131-115 win.

Westbrook’s presence gave the Nuggets a boost in Games 6 and 7. In the win-or-go-home showdown on Saturday, he had 16 points, five rebounds and five assists. The backup point guard won his duel with former longtime teammate and Clippers star James Harden.

Russell Westbrook will play against the OKC Thunder at Paycom Center for the first time in the playoffs

The first time Russell Westbrook faced the OKC Thunder in the playoffs, the NBA took the postseason to Disney World in 2020. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the league held the playoffs in “The Bubble.” Westbrook’s Houston Rockets, who also had James Harden, edged Oklahoma 4-3.

On Monday, Westbrook will play at his old stomping grounds, where he remains a favorite among fans. The point guard usually gets a standing ovation every time he visits Paycom Center in the regular season.

How the Thunder faithful will treat the former MVP before Game 1 will be interesting. He might not get the usual high praise from the crowd considering the stakes in the showdown.

