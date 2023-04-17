Is Russell Westbrook in trouble? NBA investigating Clippers star for exchange with Suns' fan

LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook could be facing punishment from the league following his actions during Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns. While heading to the locker room at halftime, the former MVP snuck away to go exchange words with a Suns fan.
On Monday afternoon, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported that the NBA will now be launching an investigation regarding this interaction between fan and player.
"The league is looking into Russell Westbrook’s exchange with a Suns’ fan at halftime in the club area that’s used by some players and coaches as a shortcut to locker room and arena bowl"
In his first playoff game with the Clippers, Westbrook posted nine points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in a five-point win against former teammate Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.
