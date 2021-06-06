Is Serge Ibaka playing tonight against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 1?

The LA Clippers have maintained their composure in the 2021 NBA playoffs first round against the Dallas Mavericks despite losing Serge Ibaka in Game 2. The Clippers found their way back from a 2-0 deficit early in the series to force a deciding Game 7.

Game 7 will be played at Staples Center, with the fans eager to know if their veteran big man will be available in the nail-biting fixture to end the series.

Serge Ibaka has missed the last four games after aggravating a back injury that sidelined him for two months.

2021 NBA Playoffs: Will Serge Ibaka feature in the crucial Game 7 between the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks?

Serge Ibaka has been listed as doubtful for Game 7 between the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference first-round bout.

Although he has not been as impactful for the LA Clippers in terms of scoring, his experience and defensive prowess are almost irreplaceable.

Clippers say Serge Ibaka (Back Spasms) is doubtful tomorrow for Game 7 versus Dallas. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) June 6, 2021

The LA Clippers have managed well without Serge Ibaka so far in this series. He played only twelve minutes in Game 1 as it was still the early stages of his return. Ivan Zubac has done a decent job filling in at the 5 for the LA Clippers.

Despite playing limited minutes, Serge Ibaka showed bursts of his defensive acumen as he registered a steal and two blocks. He recorded eight points for the LA Clippers while shooting 40% from the field.

It has been a back-and-forth series as neither team is letting up. That is partly because Luka Doncic is playing injured for the Dallas Mavericks and is not as effective.

However, kudos is due to the LA Clippers team for staying battle-ready and taking advantage of the situation.

Both teams have all to play for in Game 7 as there are no do-overs at this stage. Serge Ibaka's presence on the court would be a massive boost to the LA clippers team, giving them the much-needed rim protection they require.

Kawhi Leonard on Ivica Zubac - "He plays defense well. He does a great job defending the rim, making guys change their shots."



Kawhi on Serge Ibaka - "I think in the past decade he was the leading shot blocker. He's a little underrated. I think a lot of people don't know that." pic.twitter.com/Rx6crEye9e — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 23, 2020

Regardless, the LA Clippers have a decent chance to snatch the win without the veteran. Although his contributions from the sideline will not be as effective, it will go a long way in motivating the team to snatch the win in front of their home crowd.

Serge Ibaka's partnership with Kawhi Leonard in Toronto resulted in a championship ring for both players.

Although the LA Clippers have the talent to make a deep run in the playoffs, his presence on the court will make things a tad easier.

