Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight against the Boston Celtics? Latest on Thunder superstar's status (Mar. 12)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to lace up for the OKC Thunder when they take on heavyweights Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on Wednesday. The mercurial guard was not listed on the team's injury report before the marquee clash and, barring any last-minute setback, will spearhead the team against the defending champions.

Ad

SGA, one of the MVP favorites, has been in scintillating form this season. He averages 32.7 points on 52.5% shooting from the field and 37.3% from the deep, 5.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.1 blocks per contest. He lost to the Denver Nuggets, who snapped their seven-game winning streak. The Canadian star has played 63 of the Thunder's 65 games this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes feelings clear on the NBA MVP race

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic are frontrunners to bag the MVP honors with the NBA regular season approaching the business end. It will be SGA's first after ending up as the runner-up to Jokic last season. The latter will be taking home his fourth piece of silverware if he pips the Thunder superstar.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

On his part, Gilgeous-Alexander was more focused on the task at hand and opined that winning the MVP wouldn't mean anything if the Thunder wouldn't get their hands on the NBA title.

"I love MVPs, I love All-Stars, I love all the accolades that come with this," Gilgeous-Alexander told reporters. "But none of it matters if you don't win, and that's where I hang my hat."

The Thunder made a deep playoff run last season and have made the finals seven times. This season, their stellar 53-12 record makes them favorites to win the title. Early predictions pit them against the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers, but for now, much depends on how they finish their regular season run. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the mix, the Thunder will be one of the teams to watch out for as the playoffs inch closer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.