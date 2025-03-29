Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight against the Indiana Pacers? Latest on the Thunder guard's availability (March 29)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the leader of this year's MVP race and will most definitely finish within the top three of the voting for the reward for the third straight season. However, the 6-foot-6 guard has missed games throughout the season as the Thunder try to maintain the health of their superstar.

Ad

Gilgeous-Alexander has become one of the best leaders in the NBA this season, leading the way for the Thunder while playing in all but three of Oklahoma City's games this season. With the No. 1 seed in the West secured, the team began sitting Gilgeous-Alexander and others to prepare for the playoffs.

Gilgeous-Alexander missed the Thunder's game on March 19 against the Philadelphia 76ers, but the team was able to roll along without him in a 133-100 rout. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is off Thunder's injury report and will be available for Saturday night's game against the Indiana Pacers, per ESPN.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the Thunder are winning with and without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, they will need him in the lineup come playoff time. At this point in the season, though, the Thunder have already secured the top seed in the Western Conference.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Thunder are chasing 70 wins and will look to complete their season series sweep against Tyrese Haliburton and Co. The Thunder are playing some of their best basketball at the perfect time and are being labeled as the toughest playoff matchup in the Western Conference.

Ad

Aaron Wiggins, Alex Caruso and Jaylin Williams are the only pieces on the team who are dealing with lingering injuries, according to the team's injury report.

What would the Thunder miss if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander doesn't play against the Pacers?

Although Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will probably suit up for the OKCy Thunder tonight, head coach Mark Daignault might choose to prefer giving his star another night of rest with the regular season winding down. Without him, the Thunder are still good, but lack the threatening presence he provides.

Ad

In their Dec. 26 game against the Indiana Pacers, they escaped with a close 120-114 win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Gilgeous-Alexander played one of his best games of the season that night with 45 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in 38 minutes.

After two years of elite performance, Gilgeous-Alexander proved that his outstanding seasons weren't flukes, cementing himself as among the top players in the world. He is the favorite to be in first place on the MVP ballot this year, fighting off rival Nikola Jokic for the honor.

Ad

In 70 games, Gilgeous-Alexander leads the league in scoring at 32.9 points per game with 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals per contest.

With nine games left in their season, the OKC Thunder are looking to set franchise record and exceed the 1995-96 Seattle Supersonics (64) for single-season best in wins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback