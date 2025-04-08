Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight against the Lakers? Latest on Thunder superstar's availability (April 8)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder host the LA Lakers on Tuesday for the second time in three days, marking their final matchup this season. Barring a last-minute rest plan, the three-time All-Star appears good to go despite the contest's relatively low stakes for OKC.

With four outings remaining, the Thunder (64-14) possess the NBA's top record and have the Western Conference's No. 1 seed locked up. They lead the Eastern Conference-best Cleveland Cavaliers (62-16) by two games, putting them in a strong position to secure home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

However, OKC is enduring a rare rough patch, losing consecutive contests for just the second time this season. It was most recently trounced 126-99 during Sunday's home clash against LA, with Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic tallying a game-high 30 points.

LA (48-30, third in the West) has significantly more to play for than the Thunder. Only two games separate it from the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies (46-32), rendering each of its remaining four games critical.

Even so, OKC should be motivated to avoid sustaining its first three-game losing skid with the postseason fast approaching. It also has the chance to set its single-season franchise wins record after tying it last week.

Furthermore, Gilgeous-Alexander, absent from the Thunder's injury report entering Tuesday, has an opportunity to solidify his case for his first MVP. Amid his league-leading scoring campaign (32.6 points per game), he is the prohibitive betting favorite to take home the award (-3000 odds).

How has Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fared against the Lakers this season?

OKC and LA split their first two contests, with Tuesday's showdown set to serve as the tiebreaker in their season series. Before Sunday's home loss, the Thunder secured a 101-93 road win on Nov. 29. However, that came well before the Lakers acquired Luka Doncic at the trade deadline.

Across two outings against LA, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.5 3-pointers per game, shooting 49.0%.

OKC is 62-13 through 75 contests with Gilgeous-Alexander and 2-1 over three games without him.

LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder game details

Tuesday's tilt between the Lakers and Thunder tips off at 8 p.m. ET at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. It airs on SportsNet LA and FDSOK, and can also be streamed on NBA League Pass and Fubo.

