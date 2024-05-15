Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight? Latest update on 2024 MVP award runner-up

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is stated to be available as the Oklahoma City Thunder gear up for a crucial Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks tonight. After an outstanding display in Game 4, scoring a game-high 34 points while grabbing 8 rebounds and dishing out 5 assists, SGA will once again lead the charge for the Thunder's offense as they strive to reach the Western Conference finals.

Once considered unlikely playoff contenders, Thunder have exceeded expectations under Gilgeous-Alexander's leadership. After sweeping the Pelicans in four games and tying the series in Dallas, securing a narrow 100-96 victory in Game 4, all eyes are now on Paycom Center as they aim to take the lead in this best-of-seven series.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a crucial moment, MVP finalist Gilgeous-Alexander found the perfect balance, guiding Oklahoma City to a series-tying 100-96 triumph at the American Airlines Center. He either scored or assisted on 20 of the Thunder's last 30 points, showcasing his leadership and clutch performance down the stretch.

When asked about his performance in Game 4 and the approach he's taken, he said:

"Be aggressive, but be smart,.....All day I could feel it. I knew what the stakes were tonight for sure."

Expand Tweet

He also scored 10 points and dished out 4 assists in the fourth quarter, seizing control of the game with a series of midrange jumpers off isolations and also adeptly feeding his teammates for crucial shots when Dallas' defense collapsed on him, showcasing his versatility and leadership on the court.

Game Day Guide: Precap and Where to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder

While the Thunder are young, their resilient performance in closing out Game 4 serves as a reminder that they are not a team to be underestimated. However, the Mavericks, boasting both talent and experience, pose a formidable challenge. Experience can be a crucial factor, especially at this stage of the season, particularly if Doncic and Irving find a way to bounce back from their recent setbacks.

As for the fans, Game 5 between the Dallas Mavericks and the OKC Thunder is set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

You can catch the action live on TNT and TruTV. If you prefer streaming, NBA League Pass and Fubo TV are your go-to options. Fubo TV even offers a weeklong free trial, which includes access to NBA TV.